PUNTA GORDA — The splash pad and former playground at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda could be getting a new look in the near future.
The children's play area will be under the microscope during the Community Redevelopment Agency portion of today's City Council meeting, as CRA commissioners weigh options for changes to both amenities.
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities and includes the City Council members, as well as two additional members.
In Punta Gorda, this district includes Laishley Park at 120 Laishley Court, among other areas near the northern part of the city.
The Laishley playground was closed in December 2019 with its features later removed altogether.
"The equipment was rotting and unsafe due to a combination of the chlorine from the fountain and the salt air from the Peace River," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
The splash pad has remained open for the most part since.
"So, (fortunately) the young and 'young at heart' have had the opportunity to continue to play at Laishley Park," Reichert said.
CRA commissioners will be presented with two conceptual plans for consideration.
The first option would be creating a full splash pad at the location.
This means converting the existing "dry" playground area and the open space adjacent to the restrooms into "wet" playground equipment and installing a variety of water features.
The second option would be establishing a splash pad and playground combination.
This means that the city would maintain the existing "dry" playground and install new equipment and surfacing. They will also create a small water-friendly area in the open space adjacent to the restrooms.
Today’s City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
