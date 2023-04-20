PUNTA GORDA — A misunderstanding is how Jon Larmore describes what led to the cancellation of the Punta Gorda City Council meeting Wednesday.
Larmore, who owns the building that houses the Military Museum, said there were nearly 20 posters and photos on the walls, stage, stairway and tablecloths on the tables where the Punta Gorda City Council was scheduled to meet.
He said the posters and photos were set up for a meeting with investors later in the day.
There was also a mobile whiteboard to the left of the stage with the words "Do Not Touch Photos" and was signed "The Owner." The same note was left on the table near Mayor Lynne Matthews' name plate.
Larmore said he just wanted everyone in the theater at the museum to know not to touch the photos because he was using the room after the City Council meeting.
Larmore announced he is selling all of his properties, including Fishermen's Village, in a divorce settlement with his wife. The museum leases the building from Larmore's company.
He wants all of his properties sold by June 30. He planned an invitation only retreat for 30 confidants in Indiana this weekend.
"Everyone had the feeling that I was doing something else and it screwed up my whole day," he said.
However, after City Manager Greg Murray saw the posters Wednesday morning, he canceled the meeting. City Council members stood in the parking garage for a while. Some spoke to Patti Allen, vice president of Fishermen's Village, also owned by Larmore.
Murray said there was an issue with the lease as the reason for the meeting cancellation. However, the city has a 24-month rental agreement with the Military Heritage Museum and not Larmore. The city is using the museum while City Hall is being refurbished. The city pays $4,200 a month to use the museum theater.
The City Council meeting was rescheduled for 9 a.m. April 27 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda. The city also cancelled the zoning board of appeals and code enforcement, planning commission and donation committee meetings this and next week at the museum. Those will also be rescheduled but the location hasn't been determined, according to the city.
Punta Gorda city spokeswoman Melissa Reichert said it hasn't been determined if the City Council will return to the museum for the rest of its scheduled meetings.
Larmore said the misunderstanding also impacted his day, too.
"Now I have canceled my retreat in Indiana and my investors have gone away so I guess I'm back to square one," he said.
Larmore also pushed back about rumors that flowed after someone saw him on the roof of the museum.
"I was not jumping off the roof, but talking with a potential buyer that sees the exceptional value that God has me create," Larmore said. "I was not trying to commit suicide. I was on the roof with an investor. I believe it's impossible for me to do anything without someone reporting it incorrectly."
On the Wednesday meeting agenda was a hearing for Larmore, who withdrew his plans for a hotel, retail and housing project near Fishermen's Village. Larmore withdrew the plan, but it still had to be advertised and dismissed by the City Council.
Larmore said the posters were removed. The museum is open for business as usual.
Larmore said Allen may not have known about the investors coming to the museum.
"There's lots going on," he said. "Communication is key and is often the breakdown of relationships and root of every problem. I have no idea. She (Allen) may not have known."
Allen was unavailable for comment Thursday. On Wednesday, she said she couldn't comment on what happened at the museum that caused the meeting to be canceled. She spoke to Murray, Mayor Lynne Matthews and Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart in the parking garage.
Gary Butler, executive director of the museum, said it's been business as usual at the museum. He said the council can still meet there according to the lease agreement which doesn't end for a year.
"I have no information on that (the City Council meetings) at this time," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.