Gardens 2.jpg

Peace River Botanical and Sculptures Garden’s executive director Tanna Horner and board president Bill Klossner taking a break from the final run-through prior to Gardens Aglow.

SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

PUNTA GORDA — The acres of Peace River Botanical Gardens have more than 10,000 lights on display for its annual Gardens Aglow through Dec. 21.

This is the fourth year the event has the event taken place.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments