Last chance to see Gardens Aglow By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Dec 16, 2022 Peace River Botanical and Sculptures Garden's executive director Tanna Horner and board president Bill Klossner taking a break from the final run-through prior to Gardens Aglow.SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON PUNTA GORDA — The acres of Peace River Botanical Gardens have more than 10,000 lights on display for its annual Gardens Aglow through Dec. 21.This is the fourth year the event has the event taken place.New this year is a nightly visit from Santa Claus, according to organizer Tara Dane. "There will also be a Christmas tree raffle tent," said. "Roughly 600 tickets are available for each night."The nightly event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.Dane said it's best to purchase tickets online, as they may sell out on any particular evening."There are new family activities such as cocoa and s'mores for our guests," Dane said. "Photo opportunities with the Grinch and a pink poinsettia tree are new this year as well."Punta Gorda resident Debra Guido said she took her mother to the event last week."We had such a great time and there are so many amazing spots to get some beautiful photos," Guido said.Tickets are $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members, $10 for youth age 5 to 18 and free for children 4 and younger.Tickets are available at peacerivergardens.org/events/gardens-aglow.The Botanical Gardens are at 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
