PUNTA GORDA — Water quality is becoming increasingly important for state lawmakers, Punta Gorda's lobbyist Jerry Paul told the City Council on Wednesday.
"For a whole host of reasons, it’s going to continue to trend upward," he said during a legislative update at the meeting.
"Our Gov. Ron DeSantis ran on that issue and it was a big part of his campaign," Paul said. "He’s very passionate about it and puts a lot of his effort, time and political capital into water-quality issues (like) red tide, blue-green algae ... those sorts of things."
Paul said legislators have also been increasing funding for projects involving water quality through direct appropriations and through Florida Department of Environmental Protection programs.
One example of this is the $1 million appropriation of funds approved last year for Punta Gorda's "Boca Grande Area Water Quality Improvements" project.
The project goal is to provide necessary water quality treatment of stormwater runoff from the Boca Grande neighborhood in the city, according to Florida Senate documents.
The neighborhood drainage conveyance currently does not provide a formal measure of water quality treatment and drainage from this area outfalls to Charlotte Harbor.
Charlotte Harbor and surrounding coastal areas could benefit from the project's treatment of impairments such as nitrogen, phosphorous, chlorophyll A, reduction of heavy metals and petroleum products.
That project is in the design phase.
"The Boca Grande Drainage project is a significant showing for us," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "We don’t very often get a lot of notoriety in little old Punta Gorda from the state level...Everybody concurs here, that was a pretty major (move) to get the money for the project. We are very pleased."
Legislators are also supporting water quality through FDEP programs like septic-to-sewer conversions, Paul said.
"The legislature itself has put an increasingly strong emphasis on that," he added.
The city is in the draft phase of its own septic-to-sewer conversion plan for communities within the city's utility district but outside of the city limits.
"We’ll be looking at what we are going to have to put on our legislative agenda for next year, and I’m sure that septic-to-sewer may be among those since this a very much an issue in this community and all over the county," Matthews said. "I know we are working on a septic-to-sewer project going forward."
Paul said the third reason he sees the focus on water quality changing is State Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow.
"This is his single-biggest issue," Paul said. "It is his No. 1 issue and he is on the committee that funds those projects on the Senate side."
Paul told the City Council that Albritton recently secured the votes to become the next Florida Senate president, replacing Sen. Wilton Simpson, who holds the position until 2022.
"He’s fixing to be the president," Paul said. "So you can just bet water quality is going to continue to be a very important issue in the state of Florida."
This year's Charlotte County legislative delegation meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum.
