The lawsuit targeting the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s process for completing background checks for firearm purchases is continuing forward in the Second Circuit Court of Leon County.
The First District Court of Appeal dismissed Monday an emergency motion by FDLE to review a lower court order and stop the lawsuit filed by the gun-owner’s advocacy group Florida Carry, Inc. The three-judge panel said the agency “failed to prove entitlement” to have the case reviewed by the upper court or have it stopped, according to court records.
Chris Pretzer, of Charlotte County, is one of the three individuals in the class action suit alleging they were “deprive(d)... of their fundamental right to purchase firearms.”
Pretzer attempted to purchase a gun at Army Navy Guns in Port Charlotte in March but ended up waiting for 62 days for FDLE to issue an approval.
The lawsuit states prior to the passing of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act last year, FDLE issued a conditional approval if it was unclear whether the person was prohibited from owning a gun, which would allow the buyer to pick up their gun.
Now, the agency gives a “decision pending” status, with no timeline for how long it will take to make a decision.
Attorney Eric Friday, of Florida Carry, told the Sun there is nothing in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act or any other state law authorizing FDLE to make this change in their process.
Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Friday said the three individuals in the suit all received decisions on their approvals.
There is a hearing on the case scheduled for July 2 at 9:30 a.m. in Leon County.
