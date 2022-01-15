PUNTA GORDA — The future of Learn to Sail in Punta Gorda is in the wind as city officials debate terms of a 10-year lease for the nonprofit's operation in Charlotte Harbor.
Learn to Sail has operated out of Gilchrist Park at the Bayfront Center for many years, teaching area youths how to sail.
In 2021, the program operators requested permission to expand the floating docks on the north side of the Boat Club basin.
Recently, lease complications surrounded dredging in the channel and basin area to the west of the club and adjoining docks.
City public works representatives say that the area is already silting in and will eventually need dredging.
At a Jan. 5 City Council meeting, city officials said that the responsibility should be on the Learning to Sail organization for funding the dredging.
"I would like to see it added to into the contract in some way," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "It needs to be accounted for in the contract because this may not be a one-time thing.
"During the term of this contract, there may be other times when it’s going to have to be dredged also…this is a 10-year contract."
Learn to Sail representatives were not present at the Jan. 5 meeting.
City officials argued that dredging was not necessary, as far as the city was concerned.
"We don’t have the need to do it," Matthews said. "The only people, or city residents using the channel, officially, are the people who have permits who are using the dinghy dock.
"We have a dinghy dock permit program where if you want to leave it on the dock overnight or any extended period of time, you go to the city clerk’s office and register for a dinghy dock permit where you put on a decal on your dinghy."
Matthews went on to say that the dinghies don’t require any depth in the water "for all intensive purposes."
"It’s just as deep as any outboard engine would hang over the back of the dinghy," Matthews said. "So, if the channel has to be dredged because the sailboats have keels on them it would be up to the Learn to Sail Program to pay the cost of that."
The city itself doesn't have any responsibility to dredge the area, which if they did could cost around $153,000.
The City Council decided to delay any decision until the next City Council meeting, Jan. 19.
