PUNTA GORDA — A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a 2018 DUI that seriously injured another driver in Punta Gorda, according to the State Attorney's office.
Edgar Keller, Jr., 31, was found guilty following a two-day trial in Charlotte County in July.
Keller was sentenced to 114 months in prison as a habitual felony offender, followed by six months of probation for one count of DUI with serious bodily injury.
His driver’s license was suspended for one year. Keller must also pay court costs and a $500 fine, attend a DUI school and undergo substance abuse counseling.
The crime occurred on Feb. 3, 2018, when Keller was driving the wrong way on Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda and crashed head-on into another vehicle at the intersection of East William Street. The victim in the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.
The Punta Gorda Police Department handled the investigation.
Keller's blood was drawn and a toxicology report revealed four different controlled substances in his system, including methamphetamine.
Keller was arrested again Jan. 29, 2019, in Charlotte County for failure to appear on a felony charge while on bail, violating a condition of his pretrial release, an underlying charge and off-bond/forfeitures/revocations.
At that time, he was held at Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.