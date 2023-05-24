PUNTA GORDA — After Hurricane Ian struck last September, WGCU in Fort Myers painted a grim portrait of one hard-hit area of Lee County.


Leoma Lovegrove

Leoma Lovegrove is the featured artist at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens through Aug. 31. She is known internationally for her Beatles series.
Popup store

Leoma Lovegrove has a popup store at Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens in Punta Gorda.The impressionist-expressionist painter is known for her brightly colored paintings.
leoma portrait

Leoma Lovegrove’s outfits are as colorful as her artwork.
Some of Leoma's paintings for sale

Some of Leoma Lovegrove’s paintings for sale at her popup store at Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens in Punta Gorda.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments