PUNTA GORDA — After Hurricane Ian struck last September, WGCU in Fort Myers painted a grim portrait of one hard-hit area of Lee County.
Visitors, they reported, found Pine Island in tatters.
“From Bokeelia to St. James City and Matlacha, the barrier island was battered and shredded by Ian’s powerful winds,” one reporter wrote.
“Matlacha was among the hardest-hit areas of Southwest Florida, sustaining destroyed homes, wind-tossed boats in yards and washed away roads from Hurricane Ian’s transit out of the Gulf of Mexico and across Florida,” wrote another.
Matlacha, the “Old Florida” fishing village and artist colony, home of internationally acclaimed impressionist-expressionist painter Leoma Lovegrove, was mostly destroyed. Her personal losses were extensive.
She was in Ohio when the storm barreled through but came home as soon as possible.
“When I saw it, it was unbelievable,” Lovegrove said in a recent phone interview. “It’s still unbelievable. We still can’t grasp it. It’s hard to absorb that that has actually happened.”
Lovegrove remembers walking into her heavily damaged studio soon after the storm and immediately “going into work mode,” making decisions regarding what to salvage and what to simply throw away.
“When you see that much (devastation) in front of you, I just have to move forward,” Lovegrove said. “That’s been my new motto: “Always Forward.” I’m not going to go backward. I continue to go forward.”
ARTIST ENERGY
Lovegrove said she coped well because she converts negativity to productivity.
“That’s the energy of an artist,” she said. “I have a lot of energy. I’m easily inspired by different things. I have way too many projects. I have way too many messes.”
Before the storm there were seven structures on Lovegrove’s Matlacha property, which includes 200 feet of waterfront property along Matlacha Sound. There was up to five feet of storm surge in all seven buildings. Everything above four feet was saved from the rushing water. She says she spent $70,000 just to have the buildings cleaned out.
Her home was “blown out and thrown off its pilings.” Her office was flattened. Much of its contents likely ended up in the Gulf of Mexico.
While many of her important works were stored in a climate-controlled facility off the island, Lovegrove said she was part way though moving years of other artwork from her studio nearby to her island home — which was to become her new studio — when Ian roared through. Some 45 years of sketchbooks were destroyed.
Oddly, among the items that survived were cuckoo clocks she collected over the years and was planning to use in a future art project. They now “are precious to me” and she’ll probably think of something to create involving time and children.
‘A PIECE OF MATLACHA’
Lovegrove resisted a suggestion that she have a GoFundMe page to generate donations. However, eager to keep her business intact and her employees on board, she recognized that collectors wanted “a piece of Matlacha now that it’s gone.
“I just didn’t feel good about it,” she said of the fundraising page. “I’m an artist. I’m innovative. I’m an entrepreneur. I can create art and — since I’ve already got celebrity — I would be able to sell it. I just had to find the right thing to sell.
“I’ve always used my environment to create. Now I’m surrounded by devastation, and I’m not saying I saw much beauty in it, but … here’s our lives on the side of the road.”
Those sentiments helped her heal emotionally and inspired Lovegrove to create art out of debris. She paints on discarded shingles and fence pieces and has made crosses out of scraps. Each art piece has a story by Lovegrove on the back, reflecting what that piece of debris has seen in her 25 years on the island. Any abandoned item, large or small, is fair game.
“I keep finding things,” she said. “We lost so much. Things are like memories, so I’m taking my little precious things and I’m putting them within my art and I’m selling them because they’re precious to me … and I just want to share them.”
This “hurricane art” has allowed her to move forward, she said. “I’ve had museums pick up a few pieces.”
MOVING TO THE MAINLAND
Lovegrove said she’s a detail person and — at 70 — doesn’t have the time required to rebuild her Matlacha life. She plans to sell the island property and resurrect her business on the mainland. Fortunately, she has the knowledge, skill and experience to create artwork relatively quickly.
People ask Lovegrove how long she needs to complete one of her large (typically 3x4 feet) paintings. “Three hours, and 30 years,” is her response.
People also wonder what music she listens to when she paints. She said she often enjoys hearing traffic in the background. She’ll hear more that when she moves her studio and gallery into new international headquarters.
“Going to downtown Fort Myers is going to be a big boost for my creativity because downtown is hopping,” Lovegrove said. “They have a great big parking garage. We never had that in Matlacha. And they have art nights. They have music walks. It’s a busy, little downtown.”
The grand opening is expected to be by November, she said.
Meanwhile, she wants to take some time off to “hug on my family.”
“We’ve been at it for seven months,” since Ian, she said. “Can you believe that was seven months ago? I know we’re all really scared that hurricane season is right around the corner. That’s hard to deal with. I think that’s what scares me. If it came through again. It’s just hard to imagine.”
TEACHING OTHERS
But that concern won’t stifle her creativity. One of her current projects is a museum installation inspired by 20th century French impressionist painter Claude Monet. Lovegrove taught art in France for 20 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to return there this year to teach.
“Leoma brings a fun, bright energy when she walks into a classroom,” said Venice Art Center CEO Mary Moscatelli “She is a one-of-a-kind teacher, and her vibrant colors fill the classroom and your mind. I took Leoma’s class, and she helped me loosen up my painting style .… Her class was life changing.”
Lovegrove sees art everywhere and helps people see it too.
“I believe art is in everything, from the car you drive to the fork that you eat food off of,” she said. “I’ve just always tried to be creative throughout my life.”
For example, it would not be unusual for Lovegrove to write a message to her husband, Michael J. Silberg, on a banana.
“I’m not saying that you have to be a painter,” she said, “but your life should be a work of art.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.