With the Christmas tree in the background, families, friends and guests listen to the combined third- and fourth-grade classes of East Elementary School, Deep Creek Elementary School, Peace River Elementary School, and Sallie Jones Elementary School perform a wide variety of Christmas music.
Arriving early for the best seats to watch the “Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting,” at the corner of Marion Avenue and Taylor Road were Ron Black, Paula Black, Maggie Heckathorn, and Murphy Heckathorn.
Hadley Cavalieri smiles for a photo taken by Michelle Cavalieri at the “Light Up the Night — The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting,” a family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda on Friday evening.
Rex DeLong, Mia DeLong, Debbie Kuharski and Punta Gorda City Council member, Mark Kuharski enjoy the evening at the “Light Up the Night – The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting,” a family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda on Friday evening.
Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus cheer as the City Council members, Melissa Lockhart, Mayor Lynne Matthews, Donna Peterman, Bill Dryburgh, and Mark Kuharski light up the Christmas tree to the cheers of thousands who attended “Light Up the Night — The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting,” a family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda on Friday.
The combined third- and fourth-grade classes from East Elementary School, Deep Creek Elementary School, Peace River Elementary School, and Sallie Jones Elementary School provided a wide variety of Christmas music enjoyed by family, friends, and guests at the annual “Light Up the Night — The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting,” a family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda on Friday.
Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus pause for a photograph with Lincoln Harper, 5, at the “Light Up the Night — The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting.”
Dawn Buda poses with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the “Light Up the Night — The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting” on Friday night.
Ellie Jennings, 3, was the first to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their special “Santa Tent.”
Donna Palmer and Tom Palmer took advantage of the sleigh for a photo opportunity at the event. There were many opportunities for Christmas photos throughout downtown Punta Gorda.
Mike and Pat Davidson were looking forward to the festivities in downtown Punta Gorda on Friday night.
Matt and Gabriella Jones enjoyed the evening at the “Light Up the Night – The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting” on Friday night. It was a family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda.
Santa’s elves were all smiles at the “Light Up the Night – The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting” on Friday night.
Wearing their festive Christmas fashions, Jean Skarzynsky and Lisa Peters, from Chicago were visiting Punta Gorda friends Suzanne Smiles and Al Smiles.
PUNTA GORDA - Under a cloudless sky and balmy temperatures, it was the annual "Light Up the Night – The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting.”
The family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda. Many had “selfie stations” throughout downtown Punta Gorda. Food trucks lined both sides of Marion Avenue.
A visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus was a must for many children in the “Santa Tent” from the North Pole.
The combined third- and fourth-grade classes from East Elementary School, Deep Creek Elementary School, Peace River Elementary School and Sallie Jones Elementary School provided a wide variety of Christmas music.
The classic rock band, “Marker 5,” provided music immediately following the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus cheered as City Council members, Melissa Lockhart, Mayor Lynne Matthews, Donna Peterman, Bill Dryburgh, and Mark Kuharski, in unison, pushed down on a switch to light up the Christmas tree to the cheers of thousands.
With "snow" falling in downtown Punta Gorda, the Christmas tree lit for all to see, and Christmas music from a choir of grade-schoolers.
