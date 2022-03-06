PUNTA GORDA — For years, Ryan and Elisha Sharp have lived on a plot of land in a mobile home along Bermont Road.
Within a few weeks, they will be departing Charlotte County. They say that the county’s approach to learning of their living situation has forced their hand.
The Sharps say the issue started last summer, when they received notice about a hike in waste management fees for their parcel. They wrote a letter back, questioning why they would need to pay for waste removal when they already removed their own garbage.
When they attended a county meeting about the issue, they then heard from attorneys representing the county that they were being investigated for code violations.
“I almost went into cardiac arrest at the meeting,” Ryan said.
According to Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan, mobile homes can be placed in any residential districts of the county — as long as they meet Florida Building Code standards.
“Non-FBC manufactured homes can only go in certain districts,” wrote Cullinan in an email reply to The Daily Sun. “Recreational vehicles can only be in RV parks, or Planned Developments for RV’s.”
Shaun Horton, the county’s Code Enforcement and Licensing Manager, told The Daily Sun that areas can be zoned for either “manufactured home parks” or “manufactured home conventional” areas.
“Manufactured housing is also permitted on agricultural land,” wrote Horton.
At the meeting, however, the Sharps claim that county representatives told them that “they couldn’t live in a mobile home” on that section of Bermont Road — despite residents also claiming to have neighbors who do the same thing.
They had asked the appraiser for their property if they could set up a mobile home on the property all the way back in 2011 when they bought it. At the time, no one said it would have been prohibited, they said.
The Sharps had originally chosen to live in a mobile home due to what they described as the difficult real estate market of Charlotte County, in one case, describing rents as high as $2,000 per month.
“They can’t afford rent, they can’t afford property,” Ryan said.
The Sharps ultimately decided to remove the mobile home from their property rather than bring a lawsuit, partly because they allege that they could not find a lawyer to represent them.
“That was a major expense,” said Ryan, adding the couple had to borrow $5,900 from friends to haul off the mobile home.
The county gave the Sharps until October to bring the property into compliance; however, the Sharps allege that Code Enforcement scheduled an inspection in August.
The mobile home was eventually removed in time and the county found the Sharps to be in compliance. The Sharps later sold both their mobile home and their Bermont Road property; they are currently living out of temporary accommodations while they prepare to move out of the county.
The Sharps estimate they have incurred $23,000 in expenses for removing their mobile home and paying for hotel stays. The couple says this represents a heavy burden for them: Ryan works in independent media and is an ordained minister, while Elisha works in retail.
The Sharps blamed their situation on a county government that they allege is overly deferential to real estate interests and squeezing low-income residents; Ryan accuses them of violating the Fourth Amendment’s right of persons to be secure in their property.
“We need a turnover at the county level,” Ryan said. “They all need to go.”
The Sharps said that they waited to approach the media about their story until they were nearly ready to move to avoid what they describe as “retribution.”
Those wanting to assist the Sharps can contact them at 727-798-1101.
“We just need encouragement, most of all,” Ryan said.
