PUNTA GORDA — Seeing the Honduran orphans' smiles is the most rewarding part of the trip for Rosa Benghtt-Peña.
"It’s a very rewarding smile that we get from them," she said. "It’s like a party for them; I love to go there."
Benghtt-Peña, and her husband Roman Peña, have been bringing food, toys and clothing to children in two Honduras orphanages — La Esperanza de Jesus and Los Hermanos de Jeremias — for four years.
"I was doing this solo with my husband at first and then I decided to involve the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda in the effort of bringing in new stuff," Benghtt-Peña said.
"I was getting a lot of stuff that we could afford, but I wanted to bring new toys and brand new clothing," she added, "so I asked Punta Gorda Rotary (to help) and it’s been a blessing to have them."
Benghtt-Peña runs Granny Nannies Senior Home Care in Port Charlotte. She is also a member and secretary for the Punta Gorda Rotary. The club has been working with Rosa for the Honduras orphanage effort for the past three years.
Benghtt-Peña's most recent trip to Honduras was in November. She and her husband plan on going back at the end of the month.
In November, they took bags loaded with toys for the girls and boys at both orphanages, as well as food and clothing.
The cash donation provided by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club allowed for the purchase of toys, food and other needed supplies for the orphanages.
There are 17 girls and boys, ages 5 to 18, at La Esperanza de Jesus.
"Once they are 18, they are out but the orphanage prepares them with schooling and supplies," Benghtt-Peña said. "It’s a very upscale orphanage (comparably)."
At Los Hermanos de Jeremia, however, it's quite a different story.
"There are 45 children at Los Hermanos," she said, "and that includes girls who have been pregnant at the age of 10, 12 all the way to 17 by their father or stepfather or uncle or whatever."
Benghtt-Peña said the girls are rescued from their homes and taken to the orphanage, which is at an undisclosed location for their protection. Los Hermanos also takes in abused boys, as well as girls who are not pregnant.
"My main focus right now is helping this orphanage (Los Hermanos) because they are in need," Benghtt-Peña said.
She went on to say that it's always very rewarding to help all the children, but especially those at Los Hermanos because they see so few people other than those working and staying at the orphanage.
"Just the fact that I’m able to go there when they don’t usually receive visits, they adore me," she said. "They love it when me and my husband come over. They come to us and are like 'aaah' (with excitement) and it’s just beautiful.
"They hug you and forget about the facemasks and they just come because they are so excited. They know that you are bringing good things to them — chocolates, cookies, piñata, clothes, food … and meat."
Benghtt-Peña explained that the children rarely get to eat meat — mostly rice and beans instead — because funds are tight.
"They might eat meat maybe twice a week and so whenever we go there it’s like a party for them," she said.
Being able to help the kids in Honduras is personal for Benghtt-Peña, having grown up there herself.
"I was born and raised in Honduras and at the age of 25 I moved to the United States and in 2008 I moved to Punta Gorda," Rosa said. "Growing up poor and now that the Lord has blessed me and all the opportunity that the U.S. brings and the fact that I worked hard to obtain it, giving back to them is amazing, it’s very rewarding."
Benghtt-Peña said they are hoping to bring new clothes and toys to both orphanages when they go back Dec. 27.
"I want to bring for Maria, who is 7 and doesn’t have any new things," she said. "If I can bring her something her size and brand new that would be great."
To find out more information about Benghtt-Peña's efforts or to make a donation call 941-743-7606.
Donations can also be made through her church, Deep Creek Community Church, 1500 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. They can be reached by calling 941-235-7325.
"Los Hermanos, in particular, with 45 children, they have 10-year-olds with babies, so even newborn clothing will help," Benghtt-Peña said.
More information can also be found through the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda, PuntaGordaRotary.org, or by calling 941-875-3829.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.