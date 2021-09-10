Local foundation to pair Marine veteran with service dog

PUNTA GORDA — Jordan Leitsch already feels at home in Punta Gorda.
Leitsch, a Wisconsin resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has a connection with the area started with the Rescue 22 Foundation, a local organization that pairs trained services dogs with combat veterans.
“I’m super excited to get down to Florida and meet a large portion of the team (at Rescue 22),” he said. “I couldn’t feel more like I’ve already been accepted and am part of this family now for Rescue 22 Foundation, which is awesome for a program.”
Rescue 22 is hosting a charity event for Leitsch starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at The Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
It lasts the rest of the day with live music.
Leitsch served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2014 with four years in the infantry deployed to Southeast Asia and then Afghanistan in 2010. He also spent three years as a combat instructor teaching basic to advanced infantry tactics.
Organizers aim to raise money for training a service dog for Leitsch, who had to have his leg amputated as a result of popliteal artery entrapment syndrome.
He also suffers from other health issues, such as anxiety attacks, from his time in service.
“I had a hard time with two previous service dog organizations, and the last one I was with, I got to meet the dog and introduced him to my family and got to bond with him. But the organization fell through and didn’t follow proper steps, and I was faced with the decision of getting rid of my current dog or waiting until he passed a service dog program,” Leitsch said.
Leitsch said he made a video on Instagram asking if anybody knew of an organization that trained service dogs for veterans in both mobility and mental health issues, such as anxiety for veterans.
Leitsch and his wife, Jacquie, have been married for eight years and have two boys, ages 2 and 6, and a 9-year-old husky-malamute dog.
“I was looking for a foundation that would be able to work with me having two younger kids and an older dog at home,” Leitsch said. “Rescue 22 Foundation sent me a message that day wanting more information from me, and said that I would fit into their organization and so I got a lot of offers from a lot of different groups but Rescue 22 stood out to me.”
He said almost all of its staff are veterans with many having their own service dogs.
“That was a big thing missing from a lot of the other groups,” he said. “These people (in the other organizations) want to help veterans and were doing the right thing, in theory, but they didn’t understand what the veteran goes through.”
The need for the fundraiser really comes down to training, according to Leitsch.
“There are multiple aspects that go into what a service dog costs,” he said. “There are mental health service dogs specifically just trained for that (and) there are service dogs that are specifically trained for the mobility side.”
He said his service dog will be trained for both, so more training is involved.
“On average, you’re looking at a $30,000 to $50,000 an animal. There are thousands of hours that go into every single service dog that Rescue 22 gives to veterans for no cost,” he said.
Leitsch said the dog trainers put a ton of their time and effort into each one of the dogs so the animal is best suited and matched with their individual veteran.
“They’re not making six-figures a year,” Leitsch said. “A lot are donating a lot of their time to training these dogs, but there’s a cost of equipment, training, housing — all these different things roll into these service dogs but the biggest aspect is the training itself.”
There is still a lot of work to be done before Leitsch and his new service dog connect.
“Obviously, I would love a service dog sooner than later like any veteran would but the general timeline from what I’ve been told is anywhere from 9 months to a year,” he said.
Like humans in any training, dogs can “wash out” of the program, Leitsch said.
“They can be an amazing dog and they can possibly be repurposed in different areas, but there are so many intricacies to be a service dog and the training they need to go through, and they need a path to become a service dog instead of being a distraction to a veteran but an aid to a veteran,” he said.
For more information about Rescue 22, visit www.Rescue22Foundation.org.
