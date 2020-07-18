PUNTA GORDA — Members of the Knights Of Columbus, 8074 Ponce de Leon Council in Punta Gorda, weren't going to let COVID-19 slow them down when it came to helping out the community.
The Ponce de Leon Council recently presented checks to eight local groups in Charlotte County with each receiving between $2,000 and $6,000.
"At year end, we typically have a dinner at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church hall where we present the proceeds of our fundraisers to the various charities we support," Steve Kowalski, a trustee with the council, told the Sun in an email. "This year, due to the COVID-19 virus, we were unable to have our dinner presentation so we decided to deliver the checks in person to the various charitable organizations."
Kowalski said that their Ponce de Leon Council has many fundraisers during the year, such as pancake breakfasts, fish fries, Italian dinners, BBQ dinners, horse races and raffle ticket sales.
"We also have a 'Tootsie Roll Drive' and a 'Baby Bottle campaign' to name the most popular," Kowalski said. "This year we tried something different and raffled off a Yamaha Viking VI six-passenger UTV (utility terrain vehicle), which was won by a young lady in Massachusetts."
The local beneficiaries included:
- Special Olympics Florida-Charlotte County: $4,000.
- Charlotte Harbor School in Port Charlotte: $2,000.
- St. Vincent de Paul Society - Sacred Heart in Punta Gorda: $2,000.
- St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte (scholarships to four students in need): $6,000.
- Pregnancy Careline Center in Port Charlotte: $5,000.
- Loveland Center in Port Charlotte: $2,000.
- Charlotte County Homeless Coalition: $2,000.
- St. Mary Academy in Punta Gorda: $2,000.
"It's fulfilling (for all of us in the KofC) to be able to give back," Kowalski said, "... to be able to contribute to the community just gives us a great sense of fulfillment."
