DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Another area man have been named as a civil case defendant concerning the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
David Moerschel, 44, of Punta Gorda, is now among among defendants named among the Oath Keepers — a self-described anti-government group — in connection to alleged actions taken leading up to the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
He joins Graydon Young, 56, of Englewood, and Daniel Lyons Scott, of Englewood, in the lawsuit originally launched in December 2021.
There is a list of John Does and Jane Does on the lawsuit for people seen on video but not yet officially identified.
Court documents indicate they are named as party to a lawsuit by the District of Columbia itself against members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, a "Western chauvinist" group that also had a presence at the protest that erupted into chaos inside the U. S. Capitol.
"The result of that planning, the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, was not a protest or a rally. It was a coordinated act of domestic terrorism," the complaint states.
The suit cites actions taken by both organizations, including an allegation that Oath Keepers — including Moerschel — broke into the U.S. Capitol building and brought weapons into Washington, D.C. for the purposes of violence. Other allegations include assaults against Metropolitan Police Department officers and the infliction of emotional distress on D.C. residents.
Video footage presented in a criminal case against Moerschel and the others shows a group of people wearing helmets, reinforced vests, and Oath Keeper insignia breaking window panes and damaging doors to enter the building.
Moerschel has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, and aiding and abetting destruction of government property.
Young previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to Jan. 6. He was sentenced and released to house arrest.
Daniel Lyons Scott, also known as "Milkshake," has been seen on video from the day as saying "Let's take the f---ing Capitol." He has been released on bond.
Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, leader of the Oath Keepers Florida chapter, is among the other people named in the civil suit.
The chairman of the Proud Boys, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, is also named as a defendant in the case and a Florida resident. He was previously sentenced to five months in jail for stealing a "Black Lives Matter" sign from a DC-area church and burning it.
At least three of their co-defendants are headed to trial on July 11. Court documents indicate that a trial date for Moerschel and other defendants — including Oath Keeper national leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes III — "remain(s) to be determined."
Attorneys for the defendants previously made a motion for a continuance on the case, giving all parties further time to prepare, until September. The motion cited the large amount discovery material, including more than 24,000 videos on one evidence sharing platform and more than 34,000 "documents and videos" on a second platform.
However, Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled March 29 to deny the continuance, citing the length of previous preparation and the ability of defendants to access discovery material before.
