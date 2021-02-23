PUNTA GORDA — Community members wanting to help those in need during coronavirus will have a chance to do so Thursday during the Day of Giving charity event at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda.
Donations will benefit Share The Blessings Ministry, a local nonprofit established to support eligible Charlotte County families and individuals with non-food products unavailable through food assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"We provide toiletries, cleaning supplies and hygiene items to low-income and homeless individuals in the county," wrote Donna Whalen, Share the Blessings community relations director, in an email to The Daily Sun.
"Many (organizations) help with food but our focus is to help with items people in need cannot receive with SNAP," Whalen continued. "We are a grassroots group and other than the generous supporters in the community, we receive no state or county funding."
Hygienic items, along with paper towels, trash bags, cleaners, tissues and other household goods, will be accepted at the Day of Giving, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.
Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Fishville representatives, iHeartRADIO’s UP! 98.9 station and others are sponsoring the afternoon event.
"I was asked (by iHeart Media reps) if there was a charity that was in need and Share the Blessings came immediately to mind," said Kathy Burnam, Fishville events manager. "With the scarcity of paper products having been an issue for the first six months of the pandemic and the growing need in our community, we feel offering the basic everyday supplies many of us can take for granted can make a huge difference."
Fishville's annual "Lighting of the Village" event during the holidays was a major donation drive in the past for Share the Blessings but that event had to be canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus.
"Because of the pandemic, we've been unable to do our usual fundraising and reach out to the community through personal visits to churches and speaking engagements to clubs and organizations," Whalen said.
"Even with so many charities offering more products and more aid at this time, we are still committed to serving our clients," she continued. "We have 149 clients listed which translates to over 400 low-income and homeless individuals (that receive these goods)."
More information about Share the Blessings and Thursday's event can be found at SharetheBlessingsMinistry.org.
