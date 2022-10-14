PUNTA GORDA — Local volunteer groups are recovering in the wake of the hurricane as power and communication are restored.
The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition evacuated roughly 50 shelter residents to a storm shelter in the Babcock Ranch area ahead of the storm, according to CEO Tina Figliuolo.
While they were able to return once Hurricane Ian had passed, the Coalition and its residents have had to rely on generators to provide power. Food donations have come in from community partners like Murdoch Baptist Church, AARP, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Figliuolo said that the stress brought on by the storm has had a serious impact on the families staying with the Coalition on Kenesaw Street.
"All that change is unsettling … they're already in crisis," Figliuolo said earlier this month.
The Homeless Coalition is seeking out donations of twin-size bed sheets, towels, pillows, and blankets for their residents; the shelter's washing machines and dryer units had been unable to run due to the limits of their generators.
Figliuolo said that cash donations are also appreciated, in order to order food in bulk for families at the shelter.
"We're all working together," Figliuolo said.
The Homeless Coalition is the only free shelter between Sarasota and Fort Myers, with a designated 22 beds set aside for veterans in need.
UNITED WAY OK
The United Way of Charlotte County’s office on Murdock Circle received minimal damage, according to staff.
Power has been restored to the office, though Internet service is intermittent.
"Our team is up and running, serving our community," Communications Director Jennifer Sexton wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. "Support is pouring in from caring individuals who want to give hope, some through financial contributions and some through volunteering and dropping off needed items."
MUSEUM'S HUEY IS GOOD
Gary Butler, executive director for the Military History Museum, said the museum had suffered relatively minor damage during the storm.
"The Huey came out in great shape," Butler said, referring to the iconic helicopter in front of the museum.
Staff took care to secure items inside the museum before the storm. In one part of the museum, rain came within a foot of an exhibit due to window damage but did not touch the exhibit itself.
The Military History Museum is currently closed; an announcement on the museum's Facebook page said that a reopening is planned for November, just in time for Veterans' Day.
The Parrot Outreach Society announced on its Facebook page that their birds would be returning from an evacuation stay in Naples. The birds were welcomed back with a variety of donated pet toys.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.