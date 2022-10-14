Charlotte County Homeless Coalition

The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte.

PUNTA GORDA — Local volunteer groups are recovering in the wake of the hurricane as power and communication are restored.

The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition evacuated roughly 50 shelter residents to a storm shelter in the Babcock Ranch area ahead of the storm, according to CEO Tina Figliuolo.


CEO Tina Figliuolo of Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
