CSshooterc.jpg

CCSO Training Officer Sgt. Brent Hertenlehner briefs a crowd of Charlotte County Schools Resource Officers, during active shooter training at Sallie Jones Elementary School, in Punta Gorda.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Katie Heck said deputies regularly train for active shooter scenarios. Within the past four months, they've done two trainings at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall before open hours on Sunday.

"An unfortunate incident like this doesn't change the training that's already taking place for our deputies," Heck said.

For members of the public, Sgt. Mark Bala held a community presentation on active shooter scenarios in June. He told individuals to be aware of their surroundings and try to make a plan ahead of time, so they don't freeze up in the event of an attack. Typically, the three options during a shooting would be to run, hide or fight.

He also regularly brings the presentation to local businesses and churches.

Heck also said if people see any concerning posts on social media, they should report them. That information will be sent to the Intelligence Unit to determine if the person is from the area or another jurisdiction and if there's any follow up that needs to be done to ensure the safety of the public.

NORTH PORT

"Our hearts go out to the innocent victims and the first responders who helped to respond to those situations," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.  
 
"This is becoming more and more prevalent in our country and because of that it's on the forefront of our thought process and our training model," Garrison said. "We're constantly thinking and training to deal with mass shootings."
 
All officers have been issued tourniquets, which allow them to stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound before emergency medical services arrive on scene, Garrison said.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

