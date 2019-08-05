CHARLOTTE
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Katie Heck said deputies regularly train for active shooter scenarios. Within the past four months, they've done two trainings at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall before open hours on Sunday.
"An unfortunate incident like this doesn't change the training that's already taking place for our deputies," Heck said.
For members of the public, Sgt. Mark Bala held a community presentation on active shooter scenarios in June. He told individuals to be aware of their surroundings and try to make a plan ahead of time, so they don't freeze up in the event of an attack. Typically, the three options during a shooting would be to run, hide or fight.
He also regularly brings the presentation to local businesses and churches.
Heck also said if people see any concerning posts on social media, they should report them. That information will be sent to the Intelligence Unit to determine if the person is from the area or another jurisdiction and if there's any follow up that needs to be done to ensure the safety of the public.
NORTH PORT
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.