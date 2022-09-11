PUNTA GORDA — James Williams, who has been spearheading the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's fundraising efforts for Ukraine aid, said there is more work to do.

The director of Punta Gorda Rotary Club's Ukraine Relief Project, Williams said the Babcock Ranch Rotary Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, will be packing meals provided by Meals of Hope based in Naples.


