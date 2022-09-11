Money and goods raised are sent to the Czestochowa Rotary Club in Poland, which is near the Ukraine border. Goods are purchased and loaded into trucks that are driven into Ukraine, while other supplies go to Ukrainian refugees who are now living in Poland. Water is a crucial supply, and Water One S.W. FL Inc., of Fort Myers is providing Pure2Go purification kits which will be sent over with pre-packed meals assembled by the Babcock Ranch Rotary.
Once supplies sent from the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's Ukraine Relief project and other Rotaries arrive in Poland, they are given to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and over the border in Ukraine.
Punta Gorda Rotary Club has been shipping essential supplies to the Czestochowa Rotary Club in Poland, for Ukrainians both in Ukraine and those who escaped over the border into Poland.
James Williams is Ukraine Relief project director for the Punta Gorda Rotary Club.
PUNTA GORDA — James Williams, who has been spearheading the Punta Gorda Rotary Club's fundraising efforts for Ukraine aid, said there is more work to do.
The director of Punta Gorda Rotary Club's Ukraine Relief Project, Williams said the Babcock Ranch Rotary Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, will be packing meals provided by Meals of Hope based in Naples.
He said about 80 Rotarians and friends of Rotary will be on hand to do the packing, while Water One S.W.FL Inc., out of Fort Myers, is providing Pure2Go water purification kits to be delivered along with the meals.
Florida's Southwest Coast Rotary District 6960 was recently awarded a $25,000 Disaster Response Grant award to make the pre-packed meals and water bound for Ukraine possible, Williams said.
They will be sent to Lublin, Poland, courtesy of Convoy of Hope, of Springfield, Missouri.
The same day as the meal packing at Babcock Ranch, the Punta Gorda Rotary will launch a digital donation campaign.
Local businesses and restaurants will have table-tent information cards.
Also, members of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club will be at the city's Saturday Farmer's Market on Sept. 17 and 24 with more information about the Ukraine Relief Project and how to donate.
It's been more than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, causing millions of Ukrainians to flee before Russian bombing and artillery.
"Rotarians stepped up immediately to help the victims of the war," Williams wrote in update.
Working with the Czestochowa Rotary Club, the Punta Gorda and Anna Maria Island Rotary clubs have raised nearly $100,000 for Ukraine Relief that has delivered food, medical supplies, surgical instruments, and other humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees inside Ukraine and Poland.
The Naples-Pelican Bay, Sarasota Gulf Coast, Longboat Key, Sarasota Southside and the Fort Myers South Rotary clubs have all contributed to this effort, Williams revealed.
Williams said all donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged in writing.
Official letters, invoices, and photo documentation of humanitarian aid deliveries in Ukraine and Poland are on the Punta Gorda Rotary Club website: https://puntagordarotaryorg/news/.
