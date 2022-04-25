PUNTA GORDA - A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake last week.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS was called to the snakebite around 2:30 p.m. April 18. The caller reported the victim, 14-year-old JJ Gerhart, was lethargic with visible blood on his leg.
His grandmother, Tammy Gerhart, said she and her family were grateful to the person who stopped his golf cart when he spotted the teen near Burnt Store and Rio Togas roads.
When she first got the call about JJ, she tried to reach him at ShorePoint Punta Gorda.
"Getting to him was my first thoughts," Gerhart said.
JJ was initially given anti-venom at ShorePoint, before being transferred to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Lee County for more intense treatment.
Gerhart told The Daily Sun on Monday that one of the two bites has been closed. With luck, the other wound in JJ's leg will also be closed this week.
Gerhart described her grandson as "an outdoorsy kid" who enjoys hiking and who is familiar with the dangers that wildlife can pose.
He told his family that the rattlesnake had surprised him while he walking about. He said he hadn't even heard the telltale "rattling" of its tail before he felt the pain in his leg.
Brian Jones, division manager for Charlotte County Animal Control, said the county conducts between five to 10 removals of snakes from residential areas each year.
“They really are afraid of us, and they try to keep their distance," Jones said.
While rare, snake bites in the region are not unheard of.
Earlier this month, a Yorkie dog died after it was bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake in Rotonda West. The owners credited the dog with protecting them from the snake, which was later killed.
Last year, a pygmy rattlesnake was found to have entered a vehicle in Englewood and bite the driver; the driver survived, in part due to the snake's relatively smaller size and venom potency.
Tammy Gerhart said the community has shown a great deal of kindness to JJ and the family in the days following the incident. She expressed her thanks to all the people who provided well wishes and gifts.
"We appreciate it more than they know," Gerhart said.
