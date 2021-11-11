Local veteran recalls Japanese surrender

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda resident George Eichman was only 16 when he joined the U.S. Navy in November 1943.
Little did he know that almost two years later, around Aug. 10, 1945, he would be among the first Americans to hear the Japanese were ready to surrender in World War II.
At that time, Eichman was a radio operator on Admiral William Halsey’s flag ship, the USS Missouri, just off the coast of Japan.
Eichman, now 95, relived receiving that message Thursday morning during a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
“I happened to be monitoring that particular station and it came over from the Japanese,” he told an audience of veterans, their families and others in the museum’s Gulf Theater.
“I hollered for the chief that I had a Japanese (operator) on, and he took over and copied it out; it was the preliminaries to the surrender.”
Eichman said there was still a lot of talking that went back and forth from there.
“The Japanese military wanted to fight to the last man (but) they had no navy, they had no air force, but they had a million men that they felt they could keep the enemy — us — from taking over the island or at least prolong it. ...Thank God their emperor thought otherwise.”
Eichman also detailed his first-hand account of Sept. 2, 1945, when the Japanese officially surrendered on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
“The bay was filled with ships,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to get a position on top of the 16-inch guns looking right down on the surrender table.”
A Japanese delegation boarded the ship to sign the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, which was accepted by Gen. Douglas MacArthur and other American generals and admirals.
“At the end of the signing, there was this horrendous noise and across the sky came our Air Force,” Eichman said. “There were 100 B29s and 450 (other) aircraft. This went on for probably a half an hour. They were stacked up flying over. It was the most awesome thing you’d ever seen.”
Soon after that, Eichman said he and his crewmates, now aboard the USS South Dakota, returned to the United States.
“We came in under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the bridge was lined side to side with people with flags and the people were hollering,” he said.
“We were all around the edges of the ship, standing at attention,” Eichman continued, “At the end of that we had Bob Hope give a show; it was very fun, very enjoyable. And I thought this is a good place for that little 16-year-old kid to wind up his career.”
Eichman was 18 when he left the Navy, only to join the U.S. Army later and served during the Korean War.
“The Army (stories), we’ll save for another day,” he said.
The Military Heritage Museum’s Veterans Day Ceremony was led by museum volunteer and lead historian retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Ron Suciu.
“It was 103 years ago today when the guns fell silent in Europe,” Suciu said referring to the end of World War I, the Great War.
“We used to call this day Armistice Day...Those who served in that war are long gone, but their memory continues and it’s carried on. Their extreme heroism and sacrifice is still appreciated by the people of the United States.”
Eventually, he said, the name changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
“And today we honor veterans both living and passed.”
