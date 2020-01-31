Newly minted patrons of the arts raised more than $14,000 for the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society Thursday evening with a silent auction of original mural mockups.
More than 200 locals gathered at the Visual Arts Center to mingle and review 52 works of art that all relate to Punta Gorda history. The first actual mural went up in 1995, and had to be repainted after Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Susan Miller bought a vivid painting by David Lackey showing three famous women golfers who came to Punta Gorda for an exhibition game in 1927.
“I bought it to give to the Twin Isles Ladies Golf Association,” Miller said.
That and other 7x16 foot murals by Lackey were dedicated starting in 2013 along US 41 at the YMCA.
Patty Berg helped identify the women golfers, who are wearing skirts on the greens, as required in their day.
“I knew all of them when I was a little girl,” she said.
Jeffrey AnLauf and Punta Gorda City Councilor Debbie Carey were competing for Charles Peck’s 2002 painting-to-be-a-mural of the first city council. Carey won the friendly competition.
“They’re amazing art, and the history is just phenomenal,” said Deborah AnLauf.
The highest bid received was for $600. Funds raised will go toward the society’s next mural, “Pages From Our Library,” to be painted on the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
Supporters of the event included The Blue Turtle restaurant, Hurricane Charlies Raw Bar & Grill, The Celtic Ray Public House, and The Ice House Pub. For more information on the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, visitpuntagordamurals.org.
