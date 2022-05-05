 Skip to main content
Locals gather for Day of Prayer in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Song and prayer filled the street outside Punta Gorda City Hall on Thursday as locals gathered to observe the National Day of Prayer. 

"The National Day of Prayer is a time set aside for Americans to pray and reaffirm the spiritual principles upon which our nation was founded," Mayor Lynne Matthews said during the ceremony. 

Matthews spoke about the day. 

"On May 5, people will unite in prayer, each according to their own faith and tradition, to show gratitude for our many blessings and freedoms, and to ask for continued wisdom, strength and protection as we chart a course for the future," she said.

Punta Gorda Council Members

Punta Gorda Council Members Jaha Cummings,  left, and Mark Kurhaski, middle left, along with Mayor Lynne Matthews, middle right, and others sing along to "The Star-Spangled Banner."

This year's Day of Prayer theme was "Exalt the Lord who has Established Us."

The ceremony was held on Harvey Street outside the the City Hall Annex building, hosting around 20 residents, as well as local officials and first responders. 

Greg Murray

Punta Gorda Manager Greg Murray speaks during this year's National Day of Prayer ceremony outside of the Punta Gorda City Hall Annex building.

"Hopefully, we will be able to remember on all the other 364 days that those are also days of prayer," City Manager Greg Murray said. "We welcome everyone here and appreciate the fact that you’ve taken the time out of your day to be here and acknowledge a day of prayer."


Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs also led a prayer on behalf of first responders and health care providers for their daily sacrifices and sacrifices to family.

Ray Briggs

Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs also leads a prayer on behalf of first responders and all health care providers for their daily sacrifices and sacrifices to family. Vocalist Briyin Butergeit (back left) prays along.

Pastor Bob Carlson, of 1st United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, organized this year's ceremony, which also featured fellow pastor, the Rev. Mike Loomis.

Loomis said it doesn’t take much to recognize that "there is so much hurt and heartache, there is division and incivility" in the world.

Mike Loomis

The Rev. Mike Loomis, of 1st United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, leads a small crowd in prayer Thursday as part of this year's National Day of Prayer. The ceremony was held outside of the Punta Gorda City Hall Annex building on Harvey Street.

"God, we look across the ocean and there is war and rumors of wars in the midst of a time that feels so unsettled," he said. "We turn to you for your help and for your direction ... For us as a nation that we would live up to the ideals that are so foundational to who we are as a nation...We pray today for your touch and your blessing upon us that you would come and fill this time. That we would feel your presence and your touch to live this out not merely today, but to pray for one another, pray for our nation and pray for our world every single day of the year."

Sing along

Local veterans and others sing along to "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a National Day of Prayer ceremony in Punta Gorda.

Vocalist Briyin Butergeit led the gathering in "The Star-Spangled Banner," "God Bless the U.S.A.," "My Country, Tis of Thee," and "God Bless America."

The crowd stood and sang along to each rendition.

