PUNTA GORDA — After decades of community requests for better street lighting, the eastern side of Punta Gorda's Historic District is beginning to look a little brighter.
The city is nearing the end of a project — initiated by a 2019 infrastructure report — to add more than 40 new street lights to the area and convert another 71 lights to LED lights.
But some longtime community leaders, like Eunice Wiley, say that it's not enough.
"We are still catching up (with the rest of the city)," said Wiley, who has lived in the area since the early 1970s. "There is a lot to be done."
This part of the district runs east of northbound U.S. 41 to Cooper Street and has been home to many in the city's Black community since the 1920s.
Wiley said they've been asking for better lighting, as well as improved sidewalks, roads and more, since she moved to the area in the '70s.
"At that time, we had a group of people called the Woods Civic Association that was put together by community leaders," Wiley said, "and one of the main things they approached the city about and talked about was the lighting because there was little or none ... What would illuminate was dim and scattered."
Wiley said the city began to meet with the community once or twice a year and the community would give them the same list of needs — better lighting, sidewalk improvements, better roads and even fire hydrants.
"The hydrants took a number of years (and were added in the mid-70's)," she said. "Sidewalks were added in places but are still missing in some areas (today)."
Those meetings between the city and the community have continued over the decades.
"We were given the impression (more recently) that we finally secured the sidewalk on Booth Street (for example)," Wiley said. "But it was only Booth Street crossing into the (adjacent) hospital area."
She said there are still no sidewalks along Wood Street.
Despite years of delays, Wiley said they are giving the city "benefit of the doubt."
"They’re fixing areas of the road, which dip forever, and sidewalks" she said. "This is a unique place to live and we have a homespun love for it."
She said it doesn't "generate enough votes."
"It’s a smaller group of people (in this community) now," she said. "We’ve tried to connect with people to voice our concerns (but) it’s an older group."
Wiley said she believes their voices will be louder with help from Historic District representatives like City Council Member Jaha Cummings, whose family has lived in the eastern part of the district for generations, and with the formation of the Historic Punta Gorda Civic Association.
"We have been steadfast in support of improving infrastructure throughout the Historic District, especially the east end," said HPGCA President Donna Peterman. "We are the heart of the city and, as such, are key to what makes Punta Gorda the unique place it is.
"Continued investment is critical if we as a community want to continue to thrive."
Cummings said the street lights are a crucial step.
"The streetlights are important for two main reasons: public safety and cohesiveness of the neighborhood," he said. "Areas that are not properly lit at night are places that are less safe to walk at night and where persons up to no good can operate under the cover of darkness.
"Secondly, completing the installation of the decorative street lights provides continuity of the lighting aesthetics throughout the Historic District, which adds to reuniting the Downtown Historic District."
As part of the project, the city has also added four new decorative lights that match those in other areas of the district, which stretches from Cooper Street on the east side to Berry Street on the west side.
"In 2007, the city had separated the downtown Historic District east of U.S. 41 from downtown Historic District west of U.S. 41 and created an ahistorical neighborhood called 'Trabue Woods,'" Cummings said.
"In 2017, this separation was undone and the downtown Historic District was reunited," he continued. "Since that time, sign toppers have been placed throughout the Historic District, correct verbiage has included in the new wayfinding signs and long-awaited improvements in infrastructure have been initiated."
The city only has two new lights left to be installed for the street lighting project before it is complete. Plans are to have those done within the next week or two.
As far as the sidewalks and roads, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said there are no specific projects slated for Fiscal Year 2022.
