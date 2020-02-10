PUNTA GORDA — It wasn’t the Rev. Dr. Carl F. Brooks idea for a 40th Anniversary ceremony honoring his years of service at the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda but he was excited nonetheless.
“I’m excited that the lord would allow me to stay here for 40 years and serve the community. I don’t like a lot of attention pointed at me but they wanted to do the 40 years (so) I’m tolerating it,” Brooks said laughing.
First Macedonia members and the Punta Gorda community came together Sunday to celebrate Brooks at a 4 p.m. service of music, praise and worship. Members of five other churches also participated in the event.
“He’s been the longest serving pastor at the same church in Charlotte County,” said Rev. Kevin Shaw, who has served four years at First Macedonia and heads up the church’s anniversary committee. “He is the pastor of pastors. Pastors from all over call him for advice and counsel.”
Brooks is the senior pastor at First Macedonia. Under his leadership, the church has experienced phenomenal growth, according to a First Macedonia press release.
His vision has lead to the establishment of many charitable programs and he is a well-noted Evangelist throughout the country and abroad.
Brooks has held the position of Florida’s Representative for the Board of Evangelism, a member of the Committee on Orthodox and a member of the Foreign Mission Board for the National Baptist Convention of America, among many other appointments throughout his years of service.
“I’m so proud of our pastor,” said Frieda Chambers, retired United States Army Sgt. First Class. “He’s a marine and he’s put together a lot of (great) programs. We feed the community. We have meals and hot food for those in need and his goal is, as a missionary baptist church, we have to be out there serving the people. This is the best church you can find.”
Before pursuing his theological education − which led him to earning a Doctorate of Ministry from Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, GA − Brooks served in the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corp. as part of the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company for just over four years. He enlisted in October 1964 and was honorably discharged in December 1968.
Brooks continues his studies to this day at the Stetson University of Largo School of Religion in Florida.
“I’m excited that I can help motivate people to do good and serve their community, serve their country and to be grateful patriarchs,” Brooks said. “I won’t have another 40 years for health, strength and vigor that I have had. I wish I had enough energy to do another 40 years. (This is a) beautiful community and I’ve enjoyed my work here over the years.”
