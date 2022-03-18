PUNTA GORDA — Term length for Punta Gorda Council members could be extended to four years in the near future.
Currently, each of the five council members serve two-year terms.
At a March 14 meeting, the city's Charter Review Committee approved amending Punta Gorda's charter to allow for the term extension.
But nothing is official until Punta Gorda voters have their say in the 2022 Florida elections.
Consisting of seven members, the independent Charter Review Committee makes recommendations that define the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of city government.
Once finalized, amendments and recommendations are sent to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections to be added to the November 2022 ballot.
The amended language for term length states that "All council members shall be elected for four-year terms which shall be staggered so that, alternatively, one more or one less than half of the council members shall be elected every two years."
"I think it’s quite straightforward," Committee Chair William Leach said after the March 14 unanimous approval.
Little else was said on the matter; however, committee members discussed the changes at length during previous meetings.
"Having been a council member, you just get your feet wet after two years," said committee member Nancy Prafke at a Jan. 10 Charter Review meeting.
Prafke just wrapped eight years of service as a Punta Gorda council member in November 2021. In that time, she also served as mayor.
"Constantly having to run for office, you feel like you have one year off and then you have to run again," she added. "I think (four-year terms) would be better for our city for that continuity."
Committee member and attorney Derek Rooney echoed Prafke's sentiment at the January meeting.
"It does take some time to get up to speed," said Rooney, who also serves as general counsel to the city of Bonita Springs.
"There is a considerable amount of policy loss by not having longer terms by not having both the public and the members not be able to see the results of their actions," he continued. "There is an inherent advantage of having additional time to see how policies build out and additional time to develop expertise."
Committee Vice Chair Ashley Maher added that longer council terms could help relationships with Charlotte County commissioners, who serve four-year terms.
"Continuing to foster and cultivate those relationships that the four-year terms provides, gives a little bit more credibility to the City Council members to have that and not be constantly rotating out," she said.
The Punta Gorda Charter Review Committee meets once a month. The next meeting is set for April 11 at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. Meetings can also be watched on the city’s YouTube page.
More information and upcoming meeting dates can be found on the city’s website: ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.