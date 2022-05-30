PUNTA GORDA — Some changes could be on the way for Punta Gorda Council members, including longer terms and bigger salaries.
Currently, members are limited to two-year terms and earn around $13,900 a year, with the mayor making $15,665.
At Wednesday's meeting, the city's independent Charter Review Committee will present four amendments to the city's charter that, if approved by council, will be added to the November General Election ballot for Punta Gorda voters.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
The seven-member Charter Review Committee makes recommendations that can redefine how city government operates.
The first amendment to be considered is extending council member terms to four years instead of the current two-year term.
“Having been a council member, you just get your feet wet after two years,” said committee member Nancy Prafke at a Jan. 10 Charter Review meeting.
Prafke just wrapped eight years of service as a Punta Gorda council member in November 2021. In that time, she also served as mayor.
“Constantly having to run for office, you feel like you have one year off and then you have to run again,” she added. “I think (four-year terms) would be better for our city for that continuity.”
The second amendment is to stagger city elections to run in conjunction with Charlotte County, state and national elections.
To do so, a one-time term extension would be necessary for current council members representing District 3, Mark Kuharski, and District 5, Melissa Lockhart, until 2024.
Both Kuharski and Lockhart were elected to the council last year after running unopposed.
The third amendment would increase council members salaries to 30%, and the mayor's salary to 35%, of county commissioner salaries.
Currently, commissioners make around $75,000 a year.
The new City Council salaries would increase to $22,000 for council members and $25,500 for the mayor.
The fourth item for consideration is to have the Charlotte County canvassing board survey the city’s election results.
"Given the proposed change to even-year elections, the city would be able to take advantage of the county's Supervisor of Election’s certification of the general election without the need to separately canvass (election) results," wrote Charter Review Committee member Derek Rooney in the 2022 committee report.
"In the event of a municipal-only special election, the city’s canvassing board would approve election results," Rooney added.
If a member of the canvassing board is unable to serve, is a candidate with opposition in the election, or is actively campaigning as a candidate, then that member shall be replaced by the City Council with a city elector who is able to serve.
The only other item to be considered just involves corrections to the current charter language that the committee found to be misleading, obsolete or conflicting.
