PORT CHARLOTTE - Republican incumbent Kathleen Coppola is seeking an eighth term on the Charlotte County Airport Authority.
In the Aug. 23 primary, she will face retired airline pilot Stan Smith, who most recently served as Florida International Air Show president.
In 2018, Coppola defeated Smith for the District 4 seat in the Republican primary, and went on to beat Joe Makray in the general.
At that time, she said that term would be her last, but things have changed and Coppola wants to continue on the Airport Authority dais.
"It just gets bigger and better," she told The Daily Sun. "I love this (Punta Gorda Airport) and it’s doing so well ... and we’re doing it in an orderly fashion. We’re within a certain amount of money that we can afford to run the facility (and expand it)."
Coppola is a retired marketing director and real estate agent who has lived in Charlotte County since 1977.
She will have held the District 4 seat for 32 years at the end of her current term. Coppola disagrees with the idea eight terms are too many.
"With the success that we’ve had at the airport, I would think people will be in my corner," she said. "No matter where I go people say, 'Wow. It’s a terrific airport. It’s so convenient. I park my car, hop on the plane, go and come back on the plane, and I’m back home within like 15, 20 minutes.' So much of the community appreciates it."
In her time with the Airport Authority, Coppola has dealt with 2004 Hurricane Charley recovery and worked with Federal Aviation Administration and Florida Department of Transportation officials. She supported the construction of a new terminal building, as well as adding Allegiant Airlines to the airport.
"I’ve seen this grow from what, four or five airplanes, to what we have today," Coppola said.
She said she "has a funny feeling" more airlines will show interest in the Punta Gorda Airport; Sun Country Airlines started flying into it in October.
In her time as commissioner, Coppola has supported the creation of Punta Gorda Airport's 20 Year Master Plan to manage future growth. She was an opponent of allowing full privatization of the airport, which was proposed in 2020 but rejected by a majority of airport commissioners.
"I was the first one to say, 'Wait a minute, hold on here,'” she said. "I’m not for that. I’m not for privatization at all. I think we’re doing great just as we are."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.