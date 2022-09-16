At an Aug. 18 Airport Authority meeting, Gulf Contours owner Jerry Goin leaves the podium after telling commissioners they’ve shut down his business after the board refused to consider a new one-year agreement.
At an Aug. 18 Airport Authority meeting, Gulf Contours owner Jerry Goin leaves the podium after telling commissioners they’ve shut down his business after the board refused to consider a new one-year agreement.
PUNTA GORDA — After 23 years as a tenant on Punta Gorda Airport property, cabinet design company Gulf Contours is getting evicted.
In a 4-1 vote Thursday, the Charlotte County Airport Authority approved a motion for airport representatives to "undertake all reasonable and necessary actions, including litigation, to remove Gulf Contours from the property," Airport Commissioner Paul Andrews said, regarding the Gulf Contour's use of a building at 7500 Golf Course Blvd.
"Basically evicting him," Commission Chair Rob Hancik said.
The 14-employee company is a nationwide supplier for thermofoil cabinet components, such as cabinet doors and shelves - especially for motor home developers.
Gulf Contours owner Jerry Goin was making deliveries in Cape Coral when the vote was made.
He told The Daily Sun he will discuss how to proceed with his attorney.
"I don’t know what we are going to do next," he said. "I’m of the opinion that, and so is my attorney, that we may have a direct legal action against the airport. If that’s the case, it may not die because I’m out of business and I can’t afford to be out of business."
He said his "whole life and retirement" is in that building.
"Do I just tuck my tail between my legs and walk away?" he added. "I don’t think I’m going to do that. I am going to see what my options are."
Goin’s lease with the airport ended a year ago, but his company has been operating under an abatement agreement that ended Aug. 30.
As part of that agreement, Goin was obligated to find a new location, fix minor fire damage inside the building and pay off 2021 property taxes.
Airport attorney Darol Carr said Goin failed to do all three.
"He agreed that within 60 days that he would put it (the damage) back exactly like it had been ... That agreement was signed in September 2021," Carr said. "We repeatedly asked him to procure that and photographs indicated it had not been completed. He continues to argue with us that he will not put it back the way it was."
At the Aug. 18 meeting, Goin addressed Carr's concerns.
“You keep repeating the fact that we have not repaired the fire damage," Goin said. "Well, we have put a baffle screen in, we have put the new fire suppression in (and) I have told you repeatedly we will repair the drywall in there, but we will not repair the insulation between."
Goin added that he had a contract signed for repairs and a check issued but the airport would not approve the work.
“We are not behind on our 2021 taxes,” Goin added. “We have set up a payment agreement with the county.”
Ultimately, the majority of the Airport Authority decided Goin had enough chances to come to terms with the abatement agreement.
"We’ve given him every opportunity to get up to speed," Commissioner Kathleen Coppola said.
Goin has been up to date on his rent payments — another issue questioned by Coppola.
In an April workshop, Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish did say there was a possibility of a long-term lease for Goin’s company in a new industrial facility planned for the airport’s industrial park.
Before then, Goin said he had been searching for new potential locations in DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties, but he couldn’t find any place with the level of power he needs to operate.
The industrial park building is in the early design phase.
No talk of a contract for the new building and Gulf Contours has been discussed since, according to Goin.
"We’ve gone ahead and said, ‘Yes, we’ll sign a lease.’ Our back is against the wall and it’s really against the wall right now, we’re being forced out,” Goin said at the Aug. 18 meeting. "We’ve asked for contact with people that would talk about it. We want to lease. We have nothing to go on but that a lease was involved."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.