PUNTA GORDA — Longtime Punta Gorda liveaboards at Laishley Marina say they may soon be homeless following Wednesday’s meeting of the Punta Gorda City Council.
“I have no marina to go to and there are three- to five-year waiting lists at other marinas,” Jeff Pitt told The Daily Sun. “They’re kicking me out of the slip where I pay monthly fees to live and I’m always on time.”
He said he, his son and his dog are in dire straits now.
“I define homeless as being not hooked up to electric and having stability — that’s ‘homeless’ and that’s us now,” Pitt said.
Through rental agreements, Pitt said he and dozens of others have lived for years on their vessels in the 17 residential slips at the Laishley Park Municipal Marina, 120 Laishley Court.
Other liveaboards also hook up to the city’s east mooring field in Charlotte Harbor.
The city operates both by leasing those portions of Charlotte Harbor — referred to as “submerged lands” — from the state.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Punta Gorda’s Community Redevelopment Agency approved a new contract agreement for liveaboards looking to rent Laishley Marina docking and mooring space.
The decision, however, will oust most of those who currently live there because they have done so for more than six months.
For the city to maintain their submerged land lease with the state, liveaboards can only reside on their vessels for six out of 12 months, according to state regulations.
“If we don’t comply with the terms of our submerged land lease with the state and we lose our lease, then we close the Laishley Municipal Marina,” City Council Member Mark Kuharski said at the meeting. “That’s the consequence. This isn’t us kicking anybody out.”
The city’s CRA consists of the City Council and two other members, and serves as a taxing district responsible for development and other activities along Charlotte Harbor.
CRA approval essentially gives liveaboards around 90 days to relocate — 30 days for notice, 30 days to sign the agreement, and 30 days to leave, City Manager Greg Murray said.
“The submerged land lease of course was just renewed for another 10 years and that brought to light a lot of issues when the state did audits and various things,” Murray told The Daily Sun. “Now, what we are required to do is make sure we enforce what’s always been in there (like the six-month limitation).”
Liveaboards who have not reached the six-month limit will be allowed to stay for the time left on their current agreement.
David Nichols told The Daily Sun that won’t be the case for him and most other liveaboards.
“Mostly all of us have been there for more than six months,” he said. “So, literally, everybody who has been living here has got to go, according to what they just passed. ...Assuming there are around two people per vessel, around 30 people are being displaced.”
Bonnie Mackey has lived in Punta Gorda for 13 years, with the majority of that time as a liveaboard at Laishley.
“This is my home,” she said. “We work. We vote. We get our mail here ... we serve on jury duty. We’re a friendly and wonderful community.”
City Council Member Melissa Lockhart suggested those who can’t comply should find another marina or try mooring in Charlotte Harbor to the west of the U.S. 41 bridges — an area that is generally unregulated by local officials.
“She (Lockhart) said, ‘Oh, you have a boat that doesn’t make you homeless,’ but it does make us homeless,” Mackey said. “There are no other marinas ... it’s not what we signed up for.”
The CRA members directed city staff to see what options were available for purchasing the leased submerged lands from the state, but that is going to take time.
Nichols thought the purchase would be a good plan going forward.
“The idea of them purchasing would be freaking brilliant and a feather in the cap to Punta Gorda,” he said. “We’ll start fundraisers right now.”
