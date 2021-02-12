The Rev. Dr. Carl F. Brooks is being celebrated Sunday for his 41 years of service at the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda and for his longtime commitment to community.
"He’s always been a giver, ever since he came here," said the Rev. Ellison Haddock, First Macedonia pastor assistant. "Many times, he has seen things that were needed around the community and whether the church could actually do it or not, I’ve seen him just do it anyway."
Sunday's ceremony begins at 4 p.m. and is available through live-streaming on the church's Facebook page, facebook.com/firstmacedoniaMBchurch. In-person service is restricted due to coronavirus concerns.
Brooks is the senior pastor at First Macedonia and his vision has lead to the establishment of many charitable programs in Charlotte County and around the state of Florida.
"He’s encouraged others − some are still with us and some have gone on − but still we’ve done a lot of different work (because of him)," Haddock said. "Through his example, we have gotten involved in a lot of things that we normally would not be involved in."
Over the years, Brooks has established daycare and adult education programs, as well as after school tutoring for youths across five counties in Florida.
Locally, Brooks has also established homeless shelters, community health fairs, anti-tobacco efforts, breast cancer awareness programs, and youth summer health careers camp for junior and senior high students.
“I’m excited that I can help motivate people to do good and serve their community, serve their country and to be grateful patriarchs,” Brooks said. "I thank God for the energy and strength these 41 years to lead and pastor his people. This is a beautiful community and I have enjoyed my work here over the years.”
Considered the pastor of pastors by many in the community, Brooks is the longest serving pastor at the same church in the county and has been counseling other pastors throughout the country.
"I always wondered why God has called so many ministers to this particular church (in Punta Gorda) when other churches don’t have any help for the pastor," Haddock said. "This is where God is training them for greater ministries. We can help other people with their congregations because of the training that we have here."
Under his leadership, the Punta Gorda-based church has experienced phenomenal growth, according to a First Macedonia press release.
The church was renovated in 1998 and expanded to include a fellowship hall, kitchen, classrooms and offices. Adjacent properties were also acquired for future expansion.
Through the church, Brooks started a hot meals program to feed the homeless, senior citizens and disabled citizens in the county three times a week, as well as food and clothing distribution for struggling Charlotte County residents.
In 2020, he oversaw testing for COVID-19 as the church partnered with the Charlotte County Health Department. The church also provides drive-thru food distribution every Tuesday for area residents in need during the pandemic.
"When COVID-19 came, our partner the Harry Chapin Food Bank stepped it up because a lot of the restaurants closed and so people were losing jobs and they couldn’t get or afford food," Haddock said. "There were people taking car loads of food away, not just for themselves but to help others in their community who can’t leave their house.
More information about First Macedonia and their programs can be found on the church's website, fmmbcpg.org.
"Dr. Brooks has always been a giver and he's shown it by example," Haddock said. "Because of that, we’ve all been blessed."
