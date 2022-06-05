PUNTA GORDA — The longtime wayfinding sign project in Punta Gorda has finally been completed.
Riddled with delays and complications, city documents show the project dating back to at least 2017.
"We had one meeting that was two-and-a-half hours long on wayfinding signs," Vice Mayor Debby Carey told The Daily Sun.
The project began with a citizens group push because many of the old signs were incorrect.
In recent years, Carey has said she wanted the project done before she leaves office in November 2022. She is not running for a third term.
She was happy to hear it was completed during a Community Redevelopment Agency update at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
"I’m actually thrilled," Carey told The Daily Sun. "It kept dragging on and every time we would bring it up we had to make changes ... I think this time we got it right and I’m really excited that it’s done."
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities throughout the city’s Historic District, which encompasses the downtown area, along Charlotte Harbor. The CRA consists of the five council members and two others.
A total of 22 signs were placed or replaced, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun.
The signs can be seen throughout the city's Historic District pointing out local attractions like the Laishley Park Marina or the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida, 120 Laishley Court, or entry points of the city's 2.5 mile-long, multi-use trail Harborwalk.
"The request was to make sure it was done before you (Carey) were out of office," City Manager Greg Murray said during Wednesday's CRA update. "Staff has worked very hard in getting those things completed and they look very nice."
He also gifted Carey with a cardboard printout of the signs and a line stating, "All signs have been installed and the project is completed."
"You have something to remember it by," Murray told Carey, who was laughing along with those in attendance. "It certainly is something that enhances the city and staff did a very nice job in getting that complete with the challenges that they were up against."
City documents show $179,950 was budgeted for the project with funding coming from the CRA Operations Division Reserve. The city spent around $49,700 by the time the project was completed last month.
Project delays ranged from design and supply shortages to having to deal with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Because Marion Avenue is also U.S. 17, the city had to receive FDOT approval before they could move forward with the project.
“FDOT, believe it or not, had final say and they didn’t like our poles,” Carey told The Daily Sun in March. “Even though our existing poles had been living there for a long time, so we had to reconfigure the poles and the costs kept going up and up and up.”
The city also changed its logo in the middle of the project, leading to additional sign redesigns.
"So that had to go back before the Community Redevelopment Agency," Carey said.
Upon learning that the wayfinding sign project was finished, Mayor Lynne Matthews simply said, "Long time coming."
