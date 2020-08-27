PUNTA GORDA — Upgrades are closer to becoming reality for part of East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda outside the Ice House Pub and Manatees Pizza.
The city is planning street improvements for the roadway between northbound U.S. 41 and Nesbit Street such as adding sidewalks, decorative lighting for safety, benches and on-street parking.
Wednesday, the City Council approved CPH Inc., of Fort Myers, for engineering services to design the East Virginia Avenue makeover.
Currently, there are no sidewalks or street lights, unlike some areas surrounding this part of the avenue.
“That lot needs work,” said City Manager Howard Kunik. “It is troublesome.”
The two-lane road is lined with worn concrete and potholes on part of the north side and a grassy easement along part of the south side, making up around 35 unofficial parking spaces, according to city documents.
“It’s pretty much raw,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
Council members were concerned about a change in the price of the project’s engineering portion, which jumped from an original estimate of $75,000 to a new cost of $188,098 for Fiscal Year 2020.
“The total two year budget for the project remains at $950,000,” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun.
“The city is moving some of the budgeted funds up to Fiscal Year 2020 for the permitting and construction services to be encumbered with the engineering firm performing the design, so the remaining budget available for construction would now be $762,000 in Fiscal Year 2021.”
Project costs are being pulled from the city’s 1% Sales Tax fund − a tax used for funding infrastructure projects such as street improvements.
Kunik said part of the increase is due to timing.
“The $75,000 that was allocated for this Fiscal Year was almost seven years ago when that was put in there,” Kunik said. “It was about a little less than 10% of the project. The overall budget was about $950,000. Engineering fees have gone up substantially (since then).”
“Until we design and permit and bid it (out to contractors), we don’t know (the final cost) yet,” Kunik continued. “You know the area; it needs work.”
City Council Member Debby Carey said they have time to tweak the design.
“If we find out that putting 10 trees is too expensive, we could put in four trees,” Carey said. “If we find out two benches is too much, we could cut the benches. We can get this (cost) down if we have to.”
Kunik said that when the final design is done, city staff will bring it back to the City Council for discussion.
“It will have the engineer’s final estimate of cost,” Kunik said. “And then we bring the final design to you and you can chew it up.”
City staff expects the design process to take around eight months to complete. The timeline from there was not available.
