PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a pair of cowboy boots from a house on Taylor Road, according to reports released Monday.
Michael N. Lacroix, 46, is charged with one count each of armed burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft, Charlotte County sheriff's deputies reported.
The charges came after deputies were called to a home Sunday morning on Taylor Road. Deputies took a statement from a resident of the home, who was there with her two children.
She told deputies she had heard a knock and then the doorbell. Through her doorbell camera app, she saw a man at the door. He was described as “white, bald, with a black beanie, black shirt and black shorts."
Through the doorbell camera, the woman watched the man get into the home’s enclosed lanai, leave, and then rinse himself with a garden hose before leaving.
She told deputies that her child’s cowboy boots — valued at $100 — were missing when they walked outside afterward. She said she would press charges against the person at the door.
Deputies later found Lacroix on Taylor Road, south of Jones Loop Road. He fit the description and was wearing clothing the woman described about the person at her door.
He was wearing a pair of cowboy boots.
Lacroix told deputies that he was fishing in a canal that morning and became heated. He said he had approached the house on Taylor Road and knocked on the door; when no one answered, he used the hose to cool himself off and left.
Deputies asked Lacroix to empty his pockets, and he complied. The search turned up Lacroix’s wallet, some change, a headlamp, a knife and screwdriver, according to the report.
When deputies saw the knife, they alleged that the knife appeared “bent in a way suggesting that it had been used to pry things open.”
Deputies brought Lacroix back to the home and positioned him in front of a patrol vehicle without handcuffs. The woman there identified Lacroix, according to the report.
She also identified the boots he was wearing as belonging to her son.
Lacroix was arrested and booked into the Charlotte County Jail. Deputies discovered a bag of marijuana and a homemade smoking pipe made out of a socket in his left-front shorts pocket.
Arraignment in Lacroix’s case is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.
