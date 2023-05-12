PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, along with Kent County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office, arrested a man in Michigan on "multiple counts" of criminal sexual conduct involving minors, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated in a Thursday news release.
Shannon James Guay, 49, was taken into custody at a home in Punta Gorda in the 700 block of Sturgeon Place on Wednesday.
He is charged in three cases with six counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree; and seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, second degree. The first degree offenses have a maximum sentence of life in prison.
"These charges involve five separate victims, who were all minors at the time of the offenses, and the incidents occurred at three different locations in Kent County," the news release stated. "The investigation started in March of 2023 when a Plainfield Township business started receiving concerning voicemails from an individual regarding allegations of past assaults possibly at that location or involving a past employee."
The victims were allegedly assaulted while attending Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics near Plainfield, Michigan.
"The alleged incidents took place around the years of 2006-2008. Mr. Guay was employed at the gymnastics center and served in the role of a coach," it stated.
He has moved around the country since 2010 and is currently a Florida resident. He is now awaiting extradition to Kent County Jail.
"The case remains open as investigators continue to look through evidence, and given the fact Mr. Guay was a coach, there is the possibility of additional individuals who may have information about this case or other cases," it stated.
Authorities are looking into the potential of other victims.
"If you have any information regarding criminal activity involving Shannon Guay in Charlotte County, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101," it said. "If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault please seek help by contacting CCSO or the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) at C.A.R.E.’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 941-627-6000 or C.A.R.E.’s Sexual Assault Helpline: 941-637-0404."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.