Shannon James Guay

Shannon James Guay

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, along with Kent County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office, arrested a man in Michigan on "multiple counts" of criminal sexual conduct involving minors, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated in a Thursday news release. 

Shannon James Guay, 49, was taken into custody at a home in Punta Gorda in the 700 block of Sturgeon Place on Wednesday.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments