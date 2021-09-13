A North Fort Myers man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for an attempted drug deal in Punta Gorda last year.
State Attorney Amira Fox issued a press release on Monday announcing the guilty verdict for Kyle Travis Robertson, 31, for one count of trafficking in amphetamines of more than 28 grams and less than 200 grams and possession of ammunition by a felon.
Robertson pleaded no contest to the charges on Thursday and was sentenced as a habitual felony offender. In addition to his decade-long sentence, he will also serve five years of probation.
Robertson’s sentencing form from the Charlotte County Clerk of Court also indicates he will pay approximately $100,000 in court fines and have his driver’s license suspended for six years.
Robertson was arrested by deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office last September, according to the press release, who were originally looking for a wanted person.
Deputies reported seeing Robertson exit a residence they had previously approached and throw “a black plastic box to the ground as he walked out.”
Authorities said the box contained clear plastic bags holding a total of 42.1 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and empty bags. Deputies also searched the trunk of a nearby car, which contained a black backpack holding four 9-mm rounds of ammunition.
When Robertson first spoke to deputies, according to the press release, he said “he was going to sell the drugs for $500” and claimed to own the backpack.
He later told deputies that the substance inside the plastic box was not meth, according to the release, but a “non-controlled substance used to cut the drug, and claimed he just planned to rip-off a drug buyer.”
Authorities said the substance was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a lab analysis; it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.
