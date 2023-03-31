Jeffrey E. Fontenot

Jeffrey E. Fontenot

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County man will spend more than a half-decade in prison and be designated as a sexual predator after his sentencing. 

Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 40, of Punta Gorda was sentenced to six years in prison, according to a news release from the 20th District State Attorney's Office.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments