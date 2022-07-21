featured topical Man suffers burns on '75 percent of his body' in house fire By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Report Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Firefighters secure the scene around a residence in Punta Gorda late Wednesday after a fire that injured a man, leaving him with burns over 75 percent of his body. PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Quince Street in Punta Gorda on Wednesday night. PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY Officials said that a man found at the scene of the fire suffered second-degree burns on "over 75 percent of his body." PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY Firefighters survey the scene after extinguishing the Quince Street fire Wednesday night. PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY The residence was "fully engulfed" in flames by the time emergency personnel arrived, according to officials. PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY The man recovered from a Punta Gorda residential fire Wednesday night was taken to a Bradenton hospital for treatment. PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY The residence showed heavy signs of damage after the fire was extinguished Wednesday night. PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY A firefighter prepares equipment Wednesday night outside the Quince Street residential fire. PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUBLIC SAFETY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA -- A residential fire on Quince Street in Punta Gorda on Wednesday night left a man with burns on "over 75 percent of his body," according to officials.Charlotte County Public Safety posted photos from the scene on its social media page, showing a burnt out house on Quince Street off of South Jones Loop Road."The home was fully engulfed when our units arrived," the post read.The man found at the scene was suffering from extensive second-degree burns; he was evacuated to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton for treatment.According to authorities, firefighters were able to quickly "knock down the fire."Public Safety spokesman Todd Dunn told The Daily Sun on Thursday that the State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Quince Blake Memorial Hospital Florida Fire Marshal South Jones Loop Road Residential Fire Second-degree Burns House House Fire Bradenton Punta Gorda Street Charlotte County Public Safety Firefighters Emt Evacuate Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now City to sell 'rat house' Former cop seeks end to probation in 2016 killing of Mary Knowlton Dryburgh leads Keesling in fundraising as of July Punta Gorda residents to see small property tax hike? Punta Gorda man stood in formation with Oath Keepers Florida head on Jan. 6 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.