PUNTA GORDA — Boston Marathon bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory will never forget the first words her 5-year-old son said to her after she returned home from the hospital.
“He said to me, ‘Don’t worry Mom, we’re never leaving this house again,’” she said.
“That’s when I knew my son’s innocence was completely stripped away from him as a kindergartner.”
Her son, Noah, was with her at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, when two homemade pressure cooker bombs exploded near the finish line of the race.
“Noah had sat down on my feet with his back against my shins and that’s where he was when a bomb in a backpack went off 3 feet behind us,” she said.
Both Noah, now 13, and Gregory survived the blast.
Gregory, 34, who now runs trauma-focused therapy treatment group Rebekah’s Angels, will be speaking Saturday as part of the Today Matters Mental Health Ministries monthly service.
The service begins at 4 p.m. in the Life Center at 1st United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
“A lot of people focus on the physical parts of that day and they were certainly horrific,” Gregory said. “I’ve had 70 different surgeries (and) I lost my left leg below the knee.
“But the aftermath — the emotional, everything we saw and felt — was so much worse than any of the physical (injuries) that I had to endure as a result.”
Gregory went on to say that Noah was hit by only two pieces of shrapnel.
“Miraculously, he had only one on his leg, and they were able to stitch that up, and he’s got just a small scar there,” she said. “He’s got another on the back of his head and he still has a little bald spot.”
Despite not having many physical injuries, Gregory said her son was clearly suffering emotionally from the trauma.
“He no longer wanted to interact with the world,” she said. “He no longer wanted to leave the house to ride his bike. Little things that you wouldn’t even think about, he was scared to do.”
Around that time, Gregory said she was trying to Google search what to do with a child after trauma all while experiencing her own symptoms of PTSD.
“That led me to see how many families were suffering and struggling with their own traumatic situations that, while they looked different from ours, they still needed the same help that Noah and I were afforded because it (the marathon bombing) was such a public event,” she said.
“I then went down this rabbit hole of funding and the lack of funding and specific therapy modalities. I went back to school so I could learn even more about psychology and neuroscience and all of this.”
Gregory established Rebekah’s Angels in 2018 to provide mental health treatment to children and families suffering from trauma.
Now headquartered in Bradenton, Gregory said they have helped over 250 families with funding for trauma-focused therapy, as well as other services related to their mental well-being.
“Essentially, Rebekah’s Angels started because of the need for my son and myself to get our own form of healing through therapy,” she said. “I feel like because of some of our worst times in our lives, we now have found our biggest purpose and that’s in our foundation.
“It’s truly been an amazing journey.”
For more information about Gregory or her organization, go to RebekahsAngels.org.
More information about Saturday’s service, or future Today Matters Mental Health Ministries services, can be found at Whatis1st.com/TodayMatters.
“I still have hundreds if not thousands of pieces of metal in my body that continue to cause issues and I’ll probably have surgeries for the rest of my life,” Gregory said.
“But it’s like with anything else,” she continued, “you can wake up in the morning and you can count every single problem and everything that you put on your plate or you can look at all the blessings in your life.
“What I’ve learned is that my blessings will far outweigh my problems every day no matter what I’m up against.”
