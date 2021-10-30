March targets Mosaic

PUNTA GORDA - Tim Ritchie invited water warriors in the area to a March Against Mosaic walk in Punta Gorda on Saturday morning.
"We are getting ready for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners phosphate mining workshop," said Ritchie, founder of March Against Mosaic. "The public will be able to share their input about Mosaic fertilizer and phosphate mining."
The workshop, focusing on phosphate mining clay settling areas, is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., in Arcadia.
The workshops are part of a 2019 dispute settlement between the county and Mosaic, after county commissioners denied Mosaic's rezoning request to allow mining operations in 2018. They are set to continue through 2023 when Mosaic plans to resubmit its rezoning request to DeSoto commissioners.
Sushila Cherian is passionate about not allowing Mosaic to do anything near Horse Creek with it being so close to Peace River.
"Pollution of our waters would be a nightmare," Cherian said. "Our only hope that the lawmakers will listen to the people who voted them in, and also listen to the people in the surrounding communities and not allow Mosaic to do this project. Mosaic has said they will not have gypsum stacks in DeSoto, but why would we believe them? Look what happened at Piney Point."
The nearly 100 protesters were concerned about a proposed chemical plant on Horse Creek.
"This Mosaic DeSoto chemical plant will be exactly 15 miles from Downtown Punta Gorda," Ritchie said. "The plant would be discharging 1 to 30 million gallons of blended acidic radioactive wastewater into Horse Creek ... it will discharge that water into the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor."
Ritchie has been a self-proclaimed "water warrior" since 2018.
"When Mosaic came before the DeSoto County Board of Commissioners to change 18,000 acres of orange groves to mineral extraction, I had to do something. What will happen to all of our livestock and our orange groves? Enough is enough."
Jean Ramallo was at the march early on Saturday morning.
"I love to swim and Florida is such a wonderful place — without fertilizer," Ramallo said. "I'd hate to see the Peace River poisoned by this toxic water."
The DeSoto County Commission last week voted to ban gypstacks — such as the phosphogypsum stack at Piney Point that leaked millions of gallons of toxic wastewater into the Tampa Bay and Gulf of Mexico in April — in what was seen as a symbolic move against Mosaic.
Mosaic representatives have said its DeSoto County plans don't include gypstacks.
