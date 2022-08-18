PUNTA GORDA — Local authorities plan to address mass shootings and mental illness at a town hall in Punta Gorda on Saturday.
"With all the shootings and everything going on around the nation, we just wanted to touch base from a community standpoint, find out how prepared we are and the different steps taken by local authorities," Briyin Butgereit said.
Butgereit is the host of the town hall and, founder of Today Matters Mental Health Ministries.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis will address both issues.
No mass shootings have occurred within Charlotte County; however, both departments, along with Charlotte Fire & EMS, frequently train for real-life emergency scenarios.
The meeting is set for 4 p.m., Saturday, at the New Life Church — formerly 1st United Methodist Church — Life Center, 507 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Today Matters is one of many ministries that operate out of the church.
Representatives of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Punta Gorda Police Department declined to comment on Saturday's meeting.
"I guess it was brought to light to me because we’re going to be doing some training here at our facility with CCSO," Butgereit said. "You come across people in this community that that say what are the chances in Charlotte County?"
He added that people in the community often don't think it can happen here, "but it can happen anywhere."
"From a mental health standpoint, anything can happen at any time," he added.
The New Life Church has not received any threats, even during the years as 1st United, according to Butgereit.
Davis and Prummell will also discusses how their departments can work with community groups to better prevent violence.
"One thing we can ask is what can be done on the front end of a mental health standpoint that can maybe stave off some of these shootings," Butgereit said. "We’re not condoning any of these violent acts. We’re looking for alternatives to help people before they become crimes."
CCSO does operate a mental health program called IRIS — Integrate Response Intervention and Support — where mental health specialists are called in to assist with calls involving mental health or substance abuse.
PGPD provides a Veteran Crisis Assistance Team program for local veterans. The Veteran Crisis Assistance Team was formed to better handle situations involving military veterans experiencing a mental health crisis or who are in need of assistance.
That team is made up of law enforcement officers who have served, or are currently serving, in a branch of the U.S. armed forces.
"For people in the community, our ministry has referred them to IRIS or VCAT," Butgereit said. "Those programs are out there and available. We plan to discuss them Saturday because the goal of those programs is not to put people in jail, but it’s to get them resources."
