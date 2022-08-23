PUNTA GORDA — If you've wanted to have a wedding, renew your vows, or have a commitment ceremony in a beautiful place without spending thousands, here's a chance.
Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens will be the setting Oct. 8 for 30 couples who will have paid $600 for the wedding package and $300 to renew their vows.
"Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is opening their gates to say, 'We do,'" said Tara Dane, community outreach coordinator for the facility.
Dane said the event was the brainchild of development director Kelly Brigham-Steiner.
The Gardens rents out its grounds for weddings that cost anywhere from $400 to $1,200 for 10 people during business hours, and from $2,000 to $6,000 for up to 500 people after business hours, Dane said.
The $600 weddings and $300 vow and commitment ceremonies will include perks, she said.
Discounts for hotel rooms at Four Points Sheraton, attire at Charlotte Bridal and flowers at Port Charlotte Florist will be offered to each couple.
And each couple will receive complimentary photos taken by award-winning professional photographer David Sussman.
In addition, the officiant, music, decor, invitations, two bottles of champagne with personalized labels for each couple, dessert, and an annual membership to the Gardens will be included in the fees.
Couples getting married can invite up to eight guests, while those renewing their vows can invite four guests to the Vow & Commitment ceremony.
The couples will exchange vows "under a wedding arch with beautiful flowers," said Dane.
The Rev. Bill Klossner will be officiating; he'll perform the two ceremonies - the wedding and vow at two separate times.
Afterward, the groups will toast with champagne and "celebratory" cupcakes, Dane said.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 10; the ceremonies take place on Oct. 8 starting at 5 p.m.
