Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens

Koi pond at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — If you've wanted to have a wedding, renew your vows, or have a commitment ceremony in a beautiful place without spending thousands, here's a chance.

Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens will be the setting Oct. 8 for 30 couples who will have paid $600 for the wedding package and $300 to renew their vows.


