PUNTA GORDA — As Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews signed papers at a recent City Council meeting, she listened to public comment.
That wasn't enough for resident and speaker Pat Niles.
"Put those papers down," Niles yelled.
Matthews responded to the shout.
"Excuse me, I'm listening," she said. "There are rules of conduct. I am not disrespecting anyone. I am signing papers. I am doing what I have to do before I leave today. Please do not disrespect the council members when you are in this chamber."
Niles said she wasn't being disrespectful, but she was a resident.
"What I have seen is disrespect from you," Niles said.
Matthews denied that.
"Yes, you are," Niles said.
Matthews stopped the clock.
"I am listening to everything that you are saying ... about the (protest of the Fisherman's Village proposal of a 100-story hotel) that happened on Saturday," she said. "I've listened to everything you said, no one is disrespecting or ignoring your comments. So tell us about what you came here to say."
Niles said she opposed the City Council changing the time of the meeting from 9 to 8:30 a.m. to accommodate them so they could make it on time to go to "another meeting."
Council members were invited to the 10 a.m. ground breaking ceremony for the Beirut Peacekeepers Tower at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte. Gov. Ron DeSantis picked the time for the event and was expected to be there, but he didn't show.
Niles said the residents of Punta Gorda were important.
"This is our City Council," she said. "We are all your residents. And we have changed. I've listened to the County Commissioners and how they talked and laughed with each other."
Niles said the decisions the City Council makes regarding Fishermen's Village will "seriously affect" others.
"I personally don't care what other meetings you have to cut our City Council meeting short today," she said. "I don't care if you are late going to that meeting. I used to care. I used to trust you. I used to know you."
Prior to public comment, attorney for the city David Levin told council members the law allows for boards to cut the time to speak during a meeting. The City Council allows three minutes on any item.
While Matthews told the crowd they could have three minutes, she said the council would listen until 9:30 a.m. and then stop the meeting no matter where they were in the agenda. All council members yielded their time during commissioner comments when they usually give updates on any other boards they represent the city or activities they attended. This gave more time for public comment.
Several commenters, including a sixth-generation Punta Gorda resident, used their time to show opposition of an upcoming proposal for Fishermen's Village. Some said it will block access for residents living in a nearby condo complex.
Another resident asked the council to consider hiring social service employees who can help the Punta Gorda Police Department with the chronic homeless and residents suffering from domestic violence.
Matthews said there is a meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Military Heritage Museum which is a substitute meeting for early April when council members will be at legislative days in Tallahassee lobbying for the needs of the city and its residents.
It's the same day as the joint meeting with the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners at 2 p.m. in the chambers at 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
Matthews said the agenda is online and the residents will have time to speak at both meetings.
The council didn't have to end the meeting early and made it to groundbreaking on time. The council was introduced with other dignitaries in the audience. DeSantis didn't attend the event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.