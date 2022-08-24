PUNTA GORDA — A "disruptive" Punta Gorda Planning Commission meeting Monday has the City Council rethinking its process for appointing committee members.
"Monday’s meeting was just horrific and embarrassing for the city and I would not want to see that happen again," Mayor Lynne Matthews said at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "That whole meeting was completely disruptive."
About 200 residents attended the Planning Commission meeting at the Military Heritage Museum to share their views on a residential and commercial development plan being proposed for the long-vacant City Marketplace property.
Residents interrupted committee members and the developer's presentations with aggressive shouts and boos.
The crowd became so erratic that Punta Gorda Police were called in to maintain control.
No official actions regarding policy changes were taken Wednesday. However, council members did request some adjustments to the nomination and appointment process.
"The City Council expressed a desire to require nominees to come to a meeting to do an introduction," City Clerk Karen Smith told The Daily Sun. "They also suggested members should only serve on one board unless they were qualified to do more than one."
The clerk's office — the department overseeing committee appointments — will also include information for council members about any other boards an applicant is serving on.
Matthews also asked the clerk's office to hold training sessions with committee chair and vice chair members regarding rules of order, basic decorum and other meeting procedures.
"We need people who are going to serve on these committees that are dedicated to the work of the city, and to work on behalf of the city and that have some general knowledge of what their role is as a committee member," Matthews said. "I think we lacked all of that on Monday."
In a 4-3 vote Monday, the Planning Commission denied giving its recommendation to rezone the City Marketplace from city center to a planned development.
The commission is only an advisory committee; it can make recommendations but can’t cancel a project.
The City Marketplace project, which still has to come before the City Council, would include 406 residential units on 5.61 acres, along with around 30,000 square feet of rentable retail and office use.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey said Wednesday that committee members need to have backgrounds specific to the board's tasks.
"I wish that all of our board requirements included what they need to have as background to serve on this board," Carey said. "We’ve had some meetings that have disintegrated into chaos because the people on the board didn’t really understand what they were there for."
Matthews said the City Council needs to be more diligent in reviewing board candidate resumes.
"I think we need to make sure that we review every resume that we receive," she said. "We shouldn’t be appointing people to committees if they’re the only nominee. I think we need to find at least two nominees for every open vacancy so we have a selection to make."
City Council Member Mark Kuharski thought volunteers should not be serving on multiple city committees.
"I think we need to consider limiting the number of committees that an individual serves on," he said. "I think you need to be focused on what you’re focused on and not on everything."
Some volunteers have served on three boards at a time over the years.
"I think it just dilutes their ability to accurately assess the information and provide input and people can’t be that expert on everything," Kuharski added.
Matthews agreed.
"There have been instances where there are several people who are on two or three committees and I have to agree that they can’t be experts in all fields," she said. "So, I think that’s something that we should probably establish as a general policy going forward."
