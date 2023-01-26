PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Mayor Lynne Matthews’ annual “State of The City” address encompassed Hurricane Ian recovery, accomplishments in 2022 and project priorities for 2023.
More than 150 attended the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce January luncheon Wednesday at the Punta Gorda Civic Association to hear updates about what is happening in the city.
Matthews began by talking about finance and budget, praising “forward-thinking” City Manager Greg Murray.
“We have an ever-growing community, and we’ve had to dip into our reserve fund several times,” Matthews said. “So we’re making sure we are building our funds each year to have adequate emergency funding.”
As far as economic trends, Matthews said that new construction — mostly residential apartments and housing — is a priority, but space is an issue.
“The buildout numbers in Punta Gorda Isles are at 94.8% — which is substantial,” she said. “Burnt Store Isles is at 91.8%.”
Matthews noted the following improvement projects completed in 2022:
• Improvements to the PicklePlex — seating and sidewalks were added.
• Serenity Garden Nature Park — walking trails and picnic tables were added.
• ADA and security enhancements — 42% of city-owned buildings comply and the project will continue in 2023.
• Wayfinding signs were added around town and the historic district. Many were completed in 2022, but most were damaged by Ian.
• Annexation of the Rio Villa Shops.
Matthews went on to discuss 2023 projects. The funding for these will be covered by the 1-cent sales tax.
“We need to have our own emergency operations center — that is a priority — we requested $2 million from legislation for this project,” she said. “We’re also looking into railroad crossing improvements and renovating the fishing piers at Ponce de Leon Park.”
Other 2023 projects planned include preservation of the Historic City Hall, an $11.5 million deal, and Gilchrist Park renovations costing about $3.1 million.
“Gilchrist Park is almost finished,” Matthews said. “We’re in the final stages of Harborwalk; we added more off-street parking and landscaping. Sidewalk improvements are planned for Henry Street and William Street for better safety for our walkers and bicyclists in the community.”
Matthews said there is still quite a bit of work to be done from Hurricane Ian damages.
“We had 7.25 miles of damaged seawall that must be replaced,” she said. “And more than 1,250 street signs are still missing. It’s going to be a long recovery period.”
Concluding the presentation, Matthews encouraged anyone with questions for city staff to text 941-347-0747.
