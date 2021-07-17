PUNTA GORDA — City officials say they are serious about bringing more affordable housing into Punta Gorda.
And one way to do that is with financial support.
The City Council recently approved a $340,000 loan with a 1% interest, 18-year term, for a Punta Gorda Housing Authority project — Verandas of Punta Gorda Phase III — on Airport Road that will add 72 low-income units to the area.
"In my opinion, this is kind of a no-brainer," said Mayor Lynne Matthews at the recent City Council meeting.
"This is the city’s opportunity to show that we are serious about providing affordable housing for our community," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey.
The city's "Local Government Area of Opportunity" funding will increase the odds for PGHA and development partner Norstar Development USA to qualify for additional funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Florida's low-income tax credit allocation agency.
"We’ve gone before this group (the City Council) and Charlotte County many times and it’s a very competitive process," said Justin Corder, Norstar development manager. "Florida Housing realized that, in order to maximize the leveraging and financing of projects, if they can get the local government to support a certain project, then that means they would actually have less money going to the project to build these units."
Corder said the sum of $340,000 is what Florida Housing established as the request amount for medium counties like Charlotte County.
"We are asking for a 1% interest on this request with 18-year term and 30-year amortization because we have limited financing with limited income to pay that hard debt," he said. "We still want to pay the city back their money with interest but the more you increase the interest rate, the less cash flow that we would have to pay it, (and) the harder it would be underwrite it."
With Punta Gorda's 2021 LGAO commitment, Verandas will qualify for four of the six LGAO goals which will help the developer's chances at getting the Florida Housing funding.
The project is being developed as the third installment of the Verandas at 24420 Airport Road where PGHA and Norstar have already completed the Verandas I and II, an affordable senior housing community, in 2017.
The new Verandas will not be limited by age like the other two communities.
"The 72 units comes out to 30 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units," Corder said. "The way we established these units was based on the PGHA wait list and the greatest need.
"We found the one- and two-bedroom units are a great need."
PGHA Executive Director Kurt Pentelecuc told the City Council they have around 600 people on their wait list.
"Most of these residents or clients are in the services industry — wait staff, doctors offices, hospitals — these are the residents that are looking for housing and they are getting priced out of the market on a daily basis.
"What we are finding is that people are having to leave the area because they can’t secure housing."
The 72 units will all be low-income with eight set aside for individuals at 40% or lower than the area medium income and the remaining units will be at 60% lower than the area median income.
"The operation that you guys (PGHA and Norstar) have is a class act organization and all the projects that you operate and manage are just top-shelf in every way," Matthews said. "I think that you fill a very solid need in the community."
