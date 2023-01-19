Teresa Desguin and Debbie Amaral-Chow

Teresa Desguin and Debbie Amaral-Chow organized the seventh annual Mardi Gras on Marion Shrimp and Crawfish Boil to raise funds for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County in 2022. This year, the fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PUNTA GORDA — Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County recently received a grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation to rebuild the kitchen at the damaged facility.

"These funds will help support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts," said Teresa Desguin, president of the board for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County. "Without organizations like CCF, we would have a very difficult time repairing our battered building, equipment and destroyed kitchen."


