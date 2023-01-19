Teresa Desguin and Debbie Amaral-Chow organized the seventh annual Mardi Gras on Marion Shrimp and Crawfish Boil to raise funds for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County in 2022. This year, the fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25.
PUNTA GORDA — Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County recently received a grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation to rebuild the kitchen at the damaged facility.
"These funds will help support Hurricane Ian recovery efforts," said Teresa Desguin, president of the board for Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County. "Without organizations like CCF, we would have a very difficult time repairing our battered building, equipment and destroyed kitchen."
Desguin said the kitchen at the facility has been completed gutted.
"We needed a new roof, among other things," she said. "The money from the grant is in a bank account right now. We are very thankful for the foundation's generosity."
The Charlotte Community Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process, according to a news release.
"Through deliberate grant-making, a forging of community partnerships, and an emphasis on higher education, the Foundation is able to focus exclusively on the needs of Charlotte County while enhancing the quality of its residents now and in the future," the release stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.