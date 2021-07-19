Memorial bricks back home at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — After four years of planning, prepping and careful scrubbing, the veteran memorial bricks have been refurbished and reinstalled in Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
"It's been a labor of love," said Betsy Spagnolo, one of the lead volunteers overseeing the project. "It's been such an honor to work on this and it's just such a tribute to our veterans."
Around 1,000 engraved bricks, or pavers, have been placed according to branch of service in front of the Punta Gorda Army Air Field mural at the park, located at the entrance into Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court.
"Most of them (the pavers) were bought by veterans in the area to honor their relatives, friends and we had to take them up — they were scattered in front of the gazebo before — we had to take them up because we were redoing the park," said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr who has also been overseeing the project.
Carr is also president of the organization behind the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida located on the eastern side of Veterans Park.
"Families have been calling and asking about these pavers," he continued, "So, this is very important to have them back."
A team of volunteers and professional contractors worked on reinstalling the pavers over two or three days but the overall project took much longer.
"It's probably hundreds of hours, at least," Carr said. "Just cataloging the names on them, we had 28 volunteers there."
Carr said they had to order replacement bricks for many of the originals because they were broken or suffered other damage over the years.
"We had to make sure those were ordered," Carr said. "The city ordered them and then we had to blend them in with the other pavers. This is a big deal for the city and the people."
Punta Gorda Urban Design Director Joan LeBeau also worked with Carr, Spagnolo and other volunteers.
"It is an absolute wonderful feeling to see the years of hard work come to completion for our veterans," LeBeau told The Daily Sun in an email. "The amount of work performed behind the scenes over the last four years is amazing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.