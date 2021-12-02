PUNTA GORDA — A new senior living facility is close to opening in Punta Gorda, and representatives say their goal is to "spoil" seniors.
"We put senior citizens on a very high pedestal," said Hampton Manor of Punta Gorda spokesperson Amie Conti.
Conti has worked with seniors and their families in the area for 15 years.
"I joined them (Hampton Manor) because I want to work for a place that I would feel comfortable moving my own family member in," she said.
The new Hampton Manor of Punta Gorda facility is being built at 10211 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
For more information about the facility, call 941-621-9898.
The new facility is expected to open around the end of January, or start of February, but they are taking reservations now. To find out more about the facility, visit online at HamptonManor.co.
Conti said the facility will have 94 apartments with 72 for independent living.
"So, if somebody comes in and they are still strictly independent and want to get settled in as the need comes to them over time, they can have assisted living," Conti said. "So, we just help them with an extra level of care so they can stay in their same apartment."
The facility will also have 22 apartments for memory care.
"This will be a beautiful section of the building," she said. "It just offers a more secured environment for people who might have some form of dementia where they might be exit-seeking and might have some form of sundowners."
Exit-seeking and sundowning are both behaviors associated with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
"I run a support group in Punta Gorda Isles and have been doing that for several years," Conti said. "Just working with these families and seeing what they’re going through with people that might have some form of dementia ... they don’t know which way to turn and it just makes me realize how much of a deep need there is here."
The building is all on one floor with three courtyards in the middle of the building, as well as an in-ground pool, putt-putt golf area, formal dining area, and a hair and nail salon, among other amenities.
"I know this is a very difficult journey for most seniors," Conti said. "The thinking is we can help them."
She said they can assist with decisions about independent and then transitioning into assisted living if needed.
"It’s also great to be able to make that decision on your own while you’re still able to," Conti said.
Bill and medication management are also included, Conti said.
Other amenities include house cleaning, laundry, cable, Wi-Fi, individual phone service, as well as access to a game room, a movie theater and other activities.
"We want to help them (our seniors) stay as independent as possible and help them age gracefully by giving them that helping hand with activities of daily living when that need arises," Conti said. "We are offering an affordable, home-like environment as an alternate to people going into an area of a nursing home living."
She said they work to try to keep it affordable.
"I have been wanting to join a company like this for a long time because they put seniors on such a high respected level," she said. "They (our seniors) still have a lot of life to live and we are going to help them live that life with less worries."
