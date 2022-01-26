PUNTA GORDA - With the recent $500,000 endowment gift given to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda by Dave Martens, who retired from the Air Force and Su Miscia, a group of museum members, Patriot Guard Riders and more gathered for a surprise "wave" outside of ShorePoint Punta Gorda, formerly Bayfront, on Jan. 16.

Martens was hospitalized at ShorePoint that day.

"The wind was gusty and strong, blowing the balloons everywhere and almost ruined the sign that was made for them," wrote Museum Board Director C.J. Metcalfe in an email to The Daily Sun. "Despite the foul weather, hospital staff helped to move his bed around in his room so that he could see out the window at the tribute to them."

