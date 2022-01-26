With the recent $500,000 endowment gift given to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda by Dave Martens (ret. Air Force) and Su Miscia, a group of museum members, Patriot Guard Riders and more gathered for a surprise "wave" outside of ShorePoint Punta Gorda, formerly Bayfront, on Jan. 16. Martens was hospitalized at ShorePoint that day. "The wind was gusty and strong, blowing the balloons everywhere and almost ruined the sign that was made for them," wrote Museum Board Director C.J. Metcalfe in an email to The Daily Sun. "Despite the foul weather, hospital staff helped to move his bed around in his room so that he could see out the window at the tribute to them."
Patriot Guard Riders joined members of the Military Heritage Museum and others to say thank you to Dave Martens and Su Miscia for their recent $500,000 endowment gift given to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
With the recent $500,000 endowment gift given to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda by Dave Martens (ret. Air Force) and Su Miscia, a group of museum members, Patriot Guard Riders and more gathered for a surprise "wave" outside of ShorePoint Punta Gorda, formerly Bayfront, on Jan. 16. Martens was hospitalized at ShorePoint that day. "The wind was gusty and strong, blowing the balloons everywhere and almost ruined the sign that was made for them," wrote Museum Board Director C.J. Metcalfe in an email to The Daily Sun. "Despite the foul weather, hospital staff helped to move his bed around in his room so that he could see out the window at the tribute to them."
PHOTO PROVIDED
Dave Martens and Su Miscia gave a $500,000 endowment gift given to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Patriot Guard Riders joined members of the Military Heritage Museum and others to say thank you to Dave Martens and Su Miscia for their recent $500,000 endowment gift given to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA - With the recent $500,000 endowment gift given to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda by Dave Martens, who retired from the Air Force and Su Miscia, a group of museum members, Patriot Guard Riders and more gathered for a surprise "wave" outside of ShorePoint Punta Gorda, formerly Bayfront, on Jan. 16.
Martens was hospitalized at ShorePoint that day.
"The wind was gusty and strong, blowing the balloons everywhere and almost ruined the sign that was made for them," wrote Museum Board Director C.J. Metcalfe in an email to The Daily Sun. "Despite the foul weather, hospital staff helped to move his bed around in his room so that he could see out the window at the tribute to them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.